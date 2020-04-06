New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: Easter Bunny and tooth ferry still working Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during her post-Cabinet media update at Parliament on April 6, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Mark Mitchell / Pool via Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday declared the Easter Bunny and tooth ferry "essential workers" — while gently warning Kiwi kids that Peter Cottontail might miss his annual visit. "You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," Ardern told reporters, updating her nation's struggle against COVID-19. The prime minster smiled as she asked children to be understanding if the egg-carrying rabbit can't get to everyone by Easter Sunday: "And so I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it is a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere." Share this -







Fact check: Did the Obama administration ignore swine flu? “Take a look at the swine flu. It was a disaster, 17,000 people died, the other administration…it’s like they didn’t even know it was here,” President Donald Trump claimed during a Monday press briefing. Swine flu killed an estimated 12,469 people in the U.S. during the Obama administration. The first case was detected on April 15, 2009. Within two weeks, according to archived CDC records, the federal government had declared a public health emergency, begun work on a vaccine, started releasing PPE from the federal stockpile and purchasing antivirals, and had rolled out a test. Share this -





