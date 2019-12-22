Newly released emails provide details in White House pause of Ukraine aid Newly released emails between the Office of Management and Budget and the Pentagon regarding Ukraine defense aid held by the White House further reveal that a request to withhold funds came less than two hours after President Trump had his July phone call with the Ukrainian president that has served as the backbone of the impeachment proceedings against him. "Based on guidance I have received and in light of the Administration's plan to review assistance to Ukraine, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, please hold off on any additional [Department of Defense] obligations of these funds, pending direction from that process," Mike Duffey, a political appointee serving as associate director for national security programs at OMB, wrote on July 25 to OMB and Pentagon officials. The Center for Public Integrity obtained 146 pages of heavily redacted emails through a Freedom of Information Act request and court order. The nonprofit released the emails late on Friday, revealing a discussion between the White House's Office of Management and Budget and the Pentagon over the defense aid owed to Ukraine just hours after Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Government officials raised concern over the much-discussed phone conversation as it appeared that President Trump improperly asked Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden — one of Trump's chief political rivals in the 2020 election. For the full story click here Share this -







Biden says impeachment is 'nothing to celebrate' Former Vice President Joe Biden, a central figure in the impeachment against President Trump, said on Saturday that celebrating the moment is "counterproductive." "Don't get me wrong. It's not that I think it's unfair that Donald Trump had been impeached and trying to face the charges that have been made, but the idea that it's worth celebrating I find counterproductive because there's nothing to celebrate," Biden said at a campaign event in Iowa. "But it does emphasize, in my view, why it's gonna be even more important — when this over, no matter how it turns out — to unify the country," he said.







Article II: Inside Impeachment - Standoff Lawmakers are home for the holidays , but the House of Representatives has some unfinished business. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is delaying next steps in the impeachment process. Pelosi says she won't name impeachment managers or transmit the articles to the Senate until she knows more about Senator Mitch McConnell's trial. Beth Fouhy, guest host and senior politics editor for NBC News and MSNBC, talks with Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent about the Speaker's strategy and how this standoff affects the impeachment timeline. To listen to the episode, click here.







White House counsel touring Senate floor in preparation for impeachment trial White House counsel Pat Cipollone, joined by Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland and other staff, went to the Capitol on Friday afternoon to tour the Senate floor ahead of the pending impeachment trial. "Yes, we've been invited by the majority leader to see a little bit about how the setup works, where locations are," Ueland told NBC News. "Hopefully, it'll be just a good straightforward walk through physical locations and then we'll leave." When asked if the White House is on the same page as McConnell, who said Thursday that it was fine with him if the House never sent the articles, Ueland said he's looking "forward to, ultimately, the speaker making some sort of decision." "It is beyond passing strange that now they're sitting on the articles here during the Christmas holidays," he said. "Either it's important and urgent, or it's not." Cipollone did not answer any of our questions. NEW: WH Counsel Pat Cipollone & WH Director of Legs Affairs Eric Ueland are on Capitol Hill for a walk through preparing for a potential Senate impeachment trial: pic.twitter.com/gUESVrWftS — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 20, 2019







Harvard law prof who testified at Judiciary hearing says Trump isn't impeached Trump Isn't Impeached Until the House Tells the Senate https://t.co/UDQpeEEsXq — Noah Feldman (@NoahRFeldman) December 19, 2019 I agree with @NoahRFeldman as a historical matter/original meaning and implicit structure of a single impeachment-trial process. And don't miss this important correlative point:

https://t.co/C0BSu53Rha https://t.co/C0BSu53Rha — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 20, 2019






