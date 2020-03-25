5 members of Missouri family infected Five members of a Missouri family have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including a woman who works at a preschool where several other teachers have also been infected. Jane Weinhaus, 63, and her St. Louis-area family, including her husband, two adult children and a daughter-in-law, have all tested positive. Weinhaus, a teacher at Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur in St. Louis County, was on a ventilator for more than a week, her son told NBC affiliate KSDK. Read the full story here. Share this -







New ad targets Trump's handling of coronavirus A political ad launching nationwide Wednesday argues that Donald Trump has failed the presidential test of leadership and allowed the coronavirus to “spread unchecked across America.” The 30-second ad from Unite The Country, a super PAC formed to support Joe Biden’s candidacy, never mentions the former vice president by name. It is the first significant move by any Democratic entity to use the pandemic in a significant paid advertising campaign. “Crisis comes to every presidency. We don't blame them for that. What matters is how they handle it,” a narrator says against a montage of black-and-white images of Presidents Bush, Obama, Bush and Reagan. "Donald Trump didn't create the coronavirus, but he is the one who called hoax. Who eliminated the pandemic response team. And who let the virus spread unchecked across America. Crisis comes to every president. This one failed.” Biden himself stepped forward Tuesday with his first three national television interviews since his campaign has been essentially sidelined by the national response to the pandemic. Share this -







Vermont issues “stay home, stay safe" order Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a stay-at-home order for the state that included the closure of all non-essential businesses to try and halt the spread of coronavirus. The order restricts residents to only leaving their homes for essential reasons, critical to health and safety, according to a press release Tuesday. Those who do leave their home will be forced to adhere to social distancing policies of staying at least six feet apart. “I fully recognize the emotional, financial and economic impact of these decisions, but based on the best science we have available, these measures are necessary," Scott said. I've just signed a stay-at-home order and directed the closure of in-person operations for all non-essential businesses.



Vermonters: you must stay home. You must stay home to save lives.



We are all in this together - and we'll get through it, together. https://t.co/foLDJYZIq7 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) March 24, 2020 Share this -







Iowa reports first coronavirus death Iowa’s health department said Tuesday that it has learned of the state’s first death associated with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. The person who died was identified as a Dubuque County resident between the ages of 61 and 80. "Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. As of Tuesday night, there have been 124 confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa, according to the state health department’s website. (2/2) I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus. — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) March 25, 2020 Share this -







Miami mayor, still in quarantine, announces shelter-in-place order for city Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Tuesday on Twitter that the city will be enacting a shelter-in-place order to keep residents at home as coronavirus cases increase. Suarez is still under quarantine nearly two weeks after he tested positive for the virus and made the announcement through a video on his account. “We are putting a shelter-in-place order, or stay-at-home order, in place today," he said. "I’ve been trying to do it for the last week, unfortunately I’ve been getting resistance internally." The mayor also announced that he was retested on Monday and was still positive. He said he would continue to quarantine until he met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for release. Yesterday, I was retested as part of the official process to be released from quarantine. Here are my results as well as some major announcements regarding new testing and safety measures in the @CityofMiami. pic.twitter.com/EuEhtAJxGr — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) March 24, 2020 Share this -







White House press secretary tests negative White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has tested negative for COVID-19, she told NBC News. Her deputy, Judd Deere, said Grisham," who has been quarantined since coming in contact with Brazilian officials almost two weeks ago and working from home, has received negative COVID-19 test results and will be back to work tomorrow," said Deputy press secretary Judd Deere. Share this -





