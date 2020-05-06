Newsom makes worker's comp claims easier for coronavirus SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order allowing employees across California’s economy to apply for worker’s compensation if they contract the coronavirus, with a presumption that it was work-related unless employers can prove otherwise. The presumption applies for the next 60 days and is retroactive to March 19, when Newsom first ordered all but essential workers to stay at home to ease the risk of transmitting the virus. He said the change is needed now as California prepares to relax those orders in coming days and weeks. Employees will be eligible if they tested positive for the coronavirus within 14 days after being at work, the maximum known incubation period. And they must have exhausted other state and federal benefits. The state’s Workers Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau previously said such a decision could cost from $2.2 billion to $33.6 billion annually, depending on the details. The mid-range estimate of about $11 billion is about 60% of the entire annual estimated cost of the state’s workers’ compensation system before the pandemic. Share this -







Los Angeles to relax some restrictions, but require masks at LAX L.A. County to reopen some businesses, trails May 7, 2020 02:17 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he will relax some rules put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, allowing curbside retail and opening up trails, but he also said travelers at Los Angeles International Airport will be required to wear masks. The move for the airport, which will start Monday, aligns with requirements from some airlines, Garcetti said. The relaxing of other restrictions starts Friday when retailers like florists, toy stores, music stores and sports stores will be allowed to conduct curbside business. On Saturday, golf courses and trails and trailheads will be reopened. Car dealerships will also be allowed to open with safeguards. They largely follow guidelines announced county officials earlier Wednesday. People will be required to maintain social distance and wear masks when on trails or golf courses, Garcetti said. Popular Runyon Canyon, which was ordered closed in March after the initial order following large crowds seen there, will remain closed, as will beaches, Garcetti said. "A reminder that this doesn't allow you to go for a jog with 20 friends," Garcetti said. Starting Monday, all travelers at @FlyLAXAirport will be required to wear face coverings to help us save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. LAWA employees are already required to wear face coverings. These are steps that will keep all of us safer. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 7, 2020







Watch how cellphones linked to one infected meatpacking plant travel across the U.S. Meatpacking facilities have been hit hard by coronavirus. Location data pulled from cellphones at six U.S. meatpacking plants shows how a COVID-19 outbreak at one of the plants could potentially spread nationally. The data and technology company Tectonix focused on a Tyson pork-processing plant in Cass County, Indiana, where nearly 900 employees tested positive for the virus. Tectonix analyzed the travel paths of phones used at the plant and showed in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday that the mobile devices from the Case County plant had been carried by their users throughout the continent. Devices active at the plant during March traveled to and from nearly every state in the U.S. and some of the provinces of Canada. The plant halted operations on April 25 but it announced it would reopen this week. How do we fix the U.S. #SupplyChain in the wake of #COVID19? It might be more complicated than you think. We examined travel paths of mobile devices from some of the nation's top #meatpacking plants and what we saw was eye-opening... (data courtesy of @xmodesocial) pic.twitter.com/aCYuq1n3jT — Tectonix GEO (@TectonixGEO) May 6, 2020







Michigan Gov. Whitmer wants to ban guns from Capitol after armed anti-lockdown protests Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., on April 29, 2020. Michigan Office of the Governor via AP file Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to bar weapons from being brought into the state Capitol after anti-lockdown protesters showed up with firearms, she told NBC News in a wide-ranging interview. The Democratic governor's comments came after gun-toting militia protesters joined a larger group demanding Whitmer reopen swaths of the state's economy in a demonstration last week. The protesters spilled inside the Capitol, where a number of the armed demonstrators confronted police officers and insisted on being allowed onto the statehouse floor as lawmakers debated an extension of her emergency powers. Under current state law, it is legal to bring firearms inside the Capitol in the open-carry state. Read the full story here.







Illinois Target worker threatened to call police on unmasked special needs woman, dad says Bill Pratt. NBC Chicago The father of a woman with special needs is outraged after an employee at an Illinois Target threatened to call police because his daughter wasn't wearing her mask. Bill Pratt was with 22-year-old Emma Pratt — who has cerebral palsy, autism, sensory integration disorder and is in a wheelchair — at a Target in Orland Park on Saturday when she asked him if she could take off her mask. "She goes, 'Can I take this off? Can I pull this down?' I said 'yeah go ahead,'" Pratt said. Sensory integration disorder causes people to have abnormal responses to sensory information, like the feeling of fabric on one's face. "Sometimes things are too much," Pratt said. Read the full story here.







Inside the secret DHS lab trying to crack the COVID-19 code The aerosol chamber at the Department of Homeland Security's biodefense research laboratory. Department of Homeland Security For scientists working at the Department of Homeland Security's biodefense research laboratory, the directive from senior agency officials was unprecedented: drop everything and focus on one target, the coronavirus. As the number of positive cases in the United States tops 1.2 million and deaths exceed 70,000, those scientists have been working 15 hours a day, seven days a week trying to crack the COVID-19 code. Dozens of staff comprise multiple teams investigating different characteristics of the coronavirus, in the hopes of quickly learning more about its survivability and the transmission of the disease, both on common surfaces and in the air. Unlike other viruses, little was known about the emerging coronavirus when the pandemic broke out. "This is the most urgent thing we have worked on since 9/11," said Lloyd Hough, a senior official and biology expert with Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate. Read the full story here.






