Neysa Tonks

Tonks worked for a Southern California-based technology company and had three children. Her employer, Technologent, confirmed Monday that she died.

On a fundraising page, friends recalled her jovial side, posting photos of her wrapped in toilet paper or flashing a goofy grin for the camera.

"Neysa was always down to be silly," one friend wrote. "More memories than I can count are of her laughing and she had the BEST laugh!! She will be GREATLY and DEEPLY missed!!!"