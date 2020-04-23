NFL coaches, GMs prepare for tonight's draft — from their homes

CDC: Language barriers helped turn Smithfield Foods meat plant into COVID-19 hotspot Forty different languages are spoken at the South Dakota pork processing plant that has become a coronavirus hot spot, but workers who showed symptoms were sent home with informational packets that were written only in English, federal investigators revealed Thursday. That failure to communicate may be part of the reason why some 783 workers at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls have tested positive and two have died from COVID-19, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a 15-page memo. Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump's coronavirus drug push came after he talked with billionaire supporter, source says WASHINGTON — A top Health and Human Services official who said he was transferred from his post for pushing back on "efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections" felt pressured to rush access to chloroquine treatments for coronavirus after President Donald Trump had a conversation about it with a mega-rich donor, a source close to the doctor told NBC News. Dr. Rick Bright said he was instructed to implement a national program aimed at expanding access to the drug without proper controls in place and despite the lack of peer-reviewed clinical data on the drug's effectiveness following a conversation Trump had with Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, the source said. Bright was deputy assistant secretary of Health and Human Services for preparedness and response and director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, until earlier this week when he said he was "involuntarily transferred to a more limited and less impactful position at the National Institutes of Health" for having pushed back against pressure for widespread use of the drug. Read the full story here.







Vote-by-mail advocates worry time is running out to prepare Some of the most ardent supporters of voting by mail have a warning: Time is running out to prepare for the November election. Officials who want to offer far more voters the option of mailing in their ballots are running out of time to make that option a reality, experts warned Wednesday during a livestreamed hearing hosted by the Election Assistance Commission, the federal agency tasked with giving states guidance on how to effectively conduct their elections. Scanning machines, ballots and even envelopes can become roadblocks if states do act soon enough. Read the full story here.







New York Times to stop printing Sunday travel section The New York Times is replacing its Sunday travel and sport print sections with new coverage of life during the pandemic, called "At Home," according to a company memo. Travel will temporarily cease production, while sports news will shift into the first section of the newspaper. Travel editor Amy Virshup will oversee "At Home," which will cover what to watch, listen to, read, cook, make and play, according to the memo. It will also include virtual travel guides and beauty tips and "what's happening in the night skies." The memo says that the travel section will return when the pandemic eases.







Tom Hanks sends letter, typewriter to Australian boy bullied over his name: Corona Tom Hanks on Nov. 22, 2019. Nathan Congleton / NBC Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona-brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an 8-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Australian beach resort. Read the full story here.







Empty highways lure California drivers to speed, with citations up 87 percent A mostly empty highway through downtown Los Angeles just before noon on April 7, 2020. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images file Too many car-loving Californians, with wide open highways beckoning and possible boredom at home, are taking to roads at dangerous, triple-digit speeds, authorities said Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol has issued 87 percent more citations for driving at least 100 mph since the state's coronavirus shutdown began, officials said. "Fewer cars on the road doesn't give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit," the state's Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said in a statement. Read the full story here.







LGBTQ activists join forces to reimagine Pride amid coronavirus pandemic Facing a wave of cancellations amid the global pandemic, LGBTQ activists are scrambling to reimagine gay pride events, some of which are among the biggest in-person gatherings in the world The latest major city to announce a cancellation was New York, the birthplace of the original pride march and the site of last year's blockbuster Stonewall 50 pride celebration, which drew 5 million people to the city's streets to celebrate the half-century anniversary of the historic 1969 Stonewall uprising. Read the full story here.






