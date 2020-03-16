NFL draft to proceed next month, but public events canceled

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that teams' selection of players will be televised and proceed as scheduled April 23-25. However, public NFL draft events will be cancelled.

The league will continue exploring options for how the process will unfold and will provide information as it becomes available, Goodell said.

“The decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” Goodell said. He added that he looks forward to “evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”