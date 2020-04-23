NFL Draft to return to Las Vegas in 2022

California suspends plastic bag law California Gov. Gavin Newsom has temporarily suspended parts of a state law that bans single-use carryout bags at places like grocery stores, citing the coronavirus epidemic. The law says that retailers can give out thicker, reusable plastic bags or recycled paper bags with a 10-cent fee. Proponents said the law would reduce plastic pollution. But Newsom wrote in the executive order signed Thursday that handling reusable bags from customers' homes could place workers at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus. The order suspends parts of the law for 60 days and allows retailers to give out reusable bags for free or to give out single-use bags. It doesn't affect cities that have their own plastic-bag bans in effect before 2015. Some grocery stores have already required that people who bring reusable bags fill them themselves, and some have banned reusable bags, according to the California Grocers Association's website about the virus and stores' responses. Maine in March delayed implementation of that state's plastic-bag ban until January of 2021 in a package of measures designed to respond to the coronavirus epidemic. New Hampshire's governor in a March 21 order required grocers to provide single-use paper or plastic bags, citing the potential risk of transmission from reusable bags brought from home. Share this -







'Parks and Recreation' returns for fundraiser special Five years after leaving television, the characters of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" are getting the band back together for a one-time isolation event, "A Parks and Recreation Special," the network announced Thursday. The April 30th show will feature original castmembers Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta and unnamed guest stars. The event to raise funds for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund was "all shot from our homes," Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope said in a promotional video. Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret... On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for "A Parks and Recreation Special". Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020







Rolling Stones release a song that 'resonates' during coronavirus fight The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times. The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven "Living in a Ghost Town " on Thursday. "I'm a ghost/Living in a ghost town/You can look for me/But I can't be found," sings frontman Mick Jagger, who wrote it with guitarist Keith Richards. Jagger explained that the song was one they were working on long before the global lockdown and the band decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it "would resonate through the times that we're living in right now." Richards added: "Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now." The lyrics do certainly sound timely: "I'm going nowhere/Shut up all alone/So much time to lose/Just staring at my phone."







Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs Trump suggests injecting disinfectant into the body to treat coronavirus April 23, 2020 02:40 President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an "injection" of disinfectant into a person infected with coronavirus as a coronavirus deterrent at the White House daily briefing on Thursday. Trump made the remark after Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official who leads the department's Science and Technology division gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows the virus does not live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures. Bryan said, "the virus dies quickest in sunlight." "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning," the president said during the briefing, speaking to his health officials. "As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." Later asked to clarify, Bryan said this is not the kind of work he does in his lab, before Trump jumped in and added, "maybe it works, maybe it doesn't work." Read the full story here.







Coronavirus infections jump among L.A. County's 60,000 homeless On Thursday authorities said they had counted more than 100 cases of COVID-19 among Los Angeles County's estimated homeless population of 60,000, with one of the biggest outbreaks hitting dozens of people staying at L.A.'s largest and oldest homeless shelter, the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said cases had risen dramatically this week and there were at least eight ongoing investigations at shelters around the county. Efforts to test the county's homeless people have been limited because of testing restrictions and challenges, and more than half of homeless patients who have been tested and tested positive were asymptomatic. California has now given the green light to test asymptomatic patients, and local health officials hope they can more quickly test the homeless population and isolate and quarantine infected individuals.






