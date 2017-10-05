Nicol Kimura

Kimura, of Placentia, California, was attending the festival with a close-knit group of friends, who called themselves a "framily."

Ryan Miller, who was with Kimura and started a GoFundMe page for her family, confirmed her death to NBC News.

"Nicol's heart was bigger than most human beings, her spirit was beautiful, her laugh was infectious, and she just had a way of making every time we gathered an awesome one," Miller wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Miller wrote on Facebook that his children loved Kimura because she was the "fun crazy aunt everyone wants."