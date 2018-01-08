Nicole Kidman wins first Globe, nods to the 'power of women'

Nicole Kidman, accepting the first award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited series, raised her Golden Globe to the "power of women," nodding to her female co-stars on HBO's "Big Little Lies."

An emotional Kidman thanked her mom, who she says was an advocate for women's rights. "It's because of her I am standing here," the actress said.

On "Big Little Lies," Kidman portrayed a woman in an abusive relationship. She said it's through the "stories we tell" that change can happen. "Let's keep the conversation alive."