'No Affiliations' That Might Explain Shooting, Gunman's Brother Says

Gunman Stephen Paddock had “no affiliations” that might explain his motivation for opening fire on a crowd of concertgoers, his brother, Eric Paddock, said.

“There’s no church, there’s no religion, there’s no politics, there’s no anything,” an emotional Paddock told reporters in Orlando, Florida. “No mental illness, once again, that I know of.”

Paddock said he was completely surprised by his brother's actions. Recently, his family had spoken with Stephen it was to initiate an invitation to his son’s wedding, he added.

"We just don't understand. It's like an asteroid just fell out of the sky," he said.

Paddock said he offered condolences to the victims.

“Could have been my kids at that show,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say.”