No fans allowed inside college basketball tournaments for Big West, MAC conferences The Big West Conference will play its postseason college basketball tournaments with no fans in the stands, league officials announced Tuesday. The women's tournament is set to start in California on Tuesday night at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach before ending at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The men's competition begins on Thursday at Honda Center and all of these games "will be played without spectators," the conference announced. The men's title game is scheduled to be televised by ESPN2 on Saturday 11:30 p.m. ET. 🚨The Big West Conference has announced that the league's basketball tournaments will be played without spectators as a precaution for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



📰 » https://t.co/I0PtYUIqTP pic.twitter.com/Wkh8esQhzg — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) March 10, 2020 And the Mid-American Conference, or MAC, will ban almost all fans from its tournaments at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Only family members of athletes will be allowed in, the MAC said. Official statement regarding upcoming MAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament pic.twitter.com/reCRnnd0ML — #MACtion (@MACSports) March 10, 2020 The Big West and MAC are both NCAA conferences. The NCAA and other college conferences are still weighing spectator bans as the March Madness tournament approaches.







Coachella postponed until October due to coronavirus The organizers of Coachella announced Tuesday that the highly anticipated April music festival would be postponed until October amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella," said a statement from Goldenvoice, the company that produces the California festival. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials." The news comes just a day after Pearl Jam announced they were postponing the first leg of the band's tour, saying they had no faith that national authorities would be able to control the outbreak in the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/ppPdu7WX9b — Coachella (@coachella) March 10, 2020







Top U.S. coronavirus official: 'We can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago' Fauci: Americans 'can't be doing the kids of things we were doing' before coronavirus March 10, 2020 01:53 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Tuesday that coronavirus will alter the American way of life — even in areas of the country that have yet to report cases. Speaking alongside Vice President Mike Pence at the White House coronavirus briefing, Fauci said, "We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago." "It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case, you have to start taking seriously what you can do now that if and when the infections will come and they will come, sorry to say, sad to say, they will," he said. Fauci urged people to follow the guidelines to counter the virus on the government's website, coronavirus.gov. "This is the minimum that we should be doing. Everybody should be saying all hands on deck, this is what we need to do," he said.







Google recommends all employees in U.S. and Canada work from home Google has recommended that all its employees in the U.S. and Canada work from home, if their roles allow, according to a company spokesperson. The move makes Google one of the biggest companies in North America to issue a blanket recommendation for employees to work from home in an effort to keep people safe from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Google has more than 114,000 employees, most of them in North America. Google's announcement was first reported by Business Insider.







2 more elderly patients die in Washington state as 10 nursing homes report cases Washington state's health care system under pressure amid coronavirus outbreak March 8, 2020 01:44 Two more elderly people died after testing positive for coronavirus in Washington as nine more long-term care facilities report cases, officials reported Tuesday. A man and a woman, both in their 80s, died due to COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus, according to Seattle and King County Public Health. The woman was a resident at the Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center while the man was a resident of the Ida Culver House, an assisted living facility. The department said that the county now has 190 confirmed coronavirus cases, up 74 from Monday. Of the now 22 coronavirus-related deaths in King County, 19 were reported from the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. The nursing home has been considered a miniature epicenter for the spread of COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus. Nine other long-term care facilities have now also reported positive cases.







Waffle House closes one Georgia location Waffle House closed one of its Georgia locations after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced. The popular chain's location at 1849 Marietta Hwy in Canton, about 45 miles north of Atlanta, is temporarily closed as the restaurant is sanitized. The employee's most recent work day had been March 1, company officials said. Waffle House proudly advertises that "each restaurant is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," and closures for the company are rare. That worker has been released from the hospital under quarantine.







Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden cancel rallies because of coronavirus fears Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, March 8, 2020. Paul Sancya / AP Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both canceled campaign rallies planned for Tuesday night in Ohio due to concerns about the coronavirus, a first on the 2020 presidential campaign trail as concerns about the outbreak mount. "Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight's rally in Cleveland," Sanders' campaign communications director Mike Casca said in a statement. "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. "In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight is cancelled," Kate Bedingfield, deputy manager for the Biden campaign, said in a statement. Read the full story here.







Massachusetts declares state of emergency as 51 new coronavirus cases are confirmed Gov. Charlie Baker issued a state of emergency Tuesday as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported a jump in confirmed coronavirus cases. The number of confirmed cases went up by 51 presumptive positives in a day, bringing the state's total cases to 92. Officials said Tuesday that they were beginning to see evidence of community spread of the virus, rather than travel related cases. #BREAKING: Public Health Commissioner: Starting to see #coronavirus community spread in #BerkshireCounty.



HHS Secretary Alex Azar says it was impossible "to hermetically seal us off from this outbreak" Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar appeared to minimize the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, insisting that it was not possible for the U.S. to limit the spread of the disease. "The United States is the hub of the global economy," he said. "It was never going to be possible to hermetically seal us off from this outbreak — and we have said that from the very first communications that we've had to the American people about this." President Donald Trump, however, has repeatedly diminished the possibility of the spread. On Monday he went so far as to share his assessment of the spread of the disease, comparing it to the common flu on Twitter, which critics say ignores the upward trend of coronavirus cases and downplays its deadliness. Azar said 1.1 million tests had been shipped out this past week, another 1 million are currently available and 4 million more will be available by the end of the week through private partnerships..






