No matter what happens tonight, Melissa McCarthy is a winner ... at the Razzies

The Razzies, the annual roundup of the year's worst movies and performances, handed out their non-prizes over the weekend.

Melissa McCarthy "won" in the lead actress category for her turns in the puppet noir "The Happytime Murders" and the back-to-school comedy "Life of the Party." Let's just say that neither movie killed it on Rotten Tomatoes.

But don't feel too bad. McCarthy is up for an Oscar tonight for her widely acclaimed portrayal of cantankerous literary forger Lee Israel in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

The best actress Oscar is most likely going to Glenn Close ("The Wife) or maybe, just maybe, Lady Gaga ("A Star Is Born") — but McCarthy's nod could help her land more substantive dramatic roles.