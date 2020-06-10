‘By no means is this over’: WHO warns against coronavirus complacency

As her colleagues pointed to a still evolving pandemic, and the danger of asymptomatic spread, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove cautioned against a false dichotomy of "focusing on public health or livelihoods," insisting, "We must do both."

Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals officially canceled

Fans cheer as Petit Biscuit performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 15, 2018, Kyle Grillot / AFP - Getty Images file

California music festival Coachella and its smaller sibling Stagecoach are officially canceled this year.

Citing the ongoing pandemic, both festivals were initially postponed from their usual dates in the spring until October but public health officials said on Wednesday that even the fall is too soon for such a large gathering.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

“In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter," he added. "Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."