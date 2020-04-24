No new cases for 20 consecutive days in China's Hubei province The current number of confirmed cases in the Hubei province in China — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — fell below 50 for the first time on Friday. There have been no new confirmed or suspected cases for 20 consecutive days in the province, according to China’s National Health Commission. Also on Friday, China reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the ninth straight day, and just six new cases of the virus. China, where the total number of active coronavirus cases is now below 1,000, has started to tentatively loosen restrictions on residents. Share this -







Doctors report uptick in surprising coronavirus complication: dangerous blood clots Three weeks ago, critical care pulmonologist Hugh Cassiere encountered something he hadn't seen in 24 years of practicing medicine. A 45-year-old man arrived at the hospital where Cassiere works, North Shore University Hospital on Long Island, New York, with fever and severe fatigue — well-known symptoms of the coronavirus — and went on to test positive for it. But then the man developed a complication not usually associated with respiratory viruses: a blood clot in his leg that was so dangerous that doctors were forced to remove the leg below his knee. The development was totally unexpected, Cassiere said, and he isn't the only doctor who has noticed unusual clotting in patients with COVID-19. Read the full story.






