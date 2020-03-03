No plan — yet — to cut rates, say Europe's G-7 finance ministers, Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led a “coordinating call” with G-7 finance ministers Tuesday morning, pledging a united front in the fight to quell any economic impact from the viral outbreak.
“Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks,” according to a statement released by the group.
Stock futures sank after the announcement, as markets had been hoping for specific, targeted action such as the move by Australia to slash its interest rate to support that nation's economy during the epidemic.
9m ago / 3:46 PM UTC
Trump weighs in on the Fed rate cut
The Federal Reserve is cuting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting!
How coronavirus disinformation caused chaos in a small Ukrainian town
NOVI SANZHARY, Ukraine — In a rural Ukrainian town of about 8,000 people, residents reacted with anger after evacuees from the center of the coronavirus outbreak in China were airlifted to a nearby medical facility last month.
As a fog of confusion and disinformation fueled by social media swirled, protesters blocked roads with vehicles and threw stones at buses carrying the evacuees. The national guard and armored personnel carriers joined riot police in trying to calm the situation. After a tense standoff, authorities eventually managed to unblock the road.
Police said that nine officers were injured and 24 people were arrested. Five were charged with organizing the riots. Several countries were evacuating their citizens from China at the same time — but such a violent reaction wasn't seen anywhere else.
Also on Tuesday, a New York City school announced it would be closed for the day after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected in its community. The SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement that the closure was a precautionary measure and that it was in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines.
NBC News
2h ago / 2:01 PM UTC
Pilgrims wear protective face masks in Saudi Arabia
Jason Abbruzzese
3h ago / 1:16 PM UTC
U.S. surgeon general details crucial mask information
GM America. Want to know more on masks? 😷
Surgical masks don’t provide YOU respiratory protection against diseases like #Coronavirus. They protect others from YOUR cough.
Japan says Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be moved to the end of the year
Tokyo’s Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan’s Olympics minister said Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus could disrupt the event.
“The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement,” Seiko Hashimoto said in response to a lawmaker’s question in parliament.
However, she added that the governments of Japan and Tokyo were still committed to keeping to the scheduled start date of July 24. And under the hosting agreement, the right to cancel the Games belongs to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Thomas Bach, head of the IOC, reiterated Tuesday that preparations were still underway for a “successful” Games in Tokyo.
Rachel Elbaum
2h ago / 1:53 PM UTC
U.K. Prime Minister Johnson outlines measures to stop virus spreading
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the spread of coronavirus a “national challenge” as he set out his government’s response plan Tuesday.
“It is highly likely that we will see a growing number of U.K. cases,” said Johnson at a press conference on Tuesday. There have so far been 40 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the U.K. but no deaths.
Johnson, together with his chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, urged U.K. residents to wash their hands and said that the government is concentrating on pushing out the peak of the virus to the spring and summer, so it doesn’t overwhelm a health system dealing with the usual winter illnesses. It also announced $25.5 million for COVID-19 research.
The U.K.'s plan said schools could shut and up to a fifth of the country's entire workforce could be forced to stay home.
“Even for the highest risk group, the great majority of the people will survive this,” said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.
The number of cases in the U.K. is far behind the more than 1,800 in Italy. France, Germany and Spain have all had more than 100 cases of the virus.
NBC News
2h ago / 1:41 PM UTC
Iran's death toll rises to 77, highest outside China
Iran's death toll has risen to 77 as of Tuesday morning, the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of mainland China.
The country's deputy health minister announced on state TV that 835 new cases had been confirmed as well as 11 dead in the past 24 hours.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to 2,336 — making Iran a global coronavirus hotspot alongside Italy and South Korea.
On Monday, Iran's state media reported that an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has died after contracting coronavirus.
Last week, two members of Iran’s parliament contracted the virus as well as the deputy health minister, who was seen wiping his brow and looking feverish at a press conference a day before he announced he had tested positive.
Elsewhere, health officials in Iraq confirmed five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26, while Ukraine’s deputy health minister Viktor Liashko confirmed the country's first case on Tuesday.