With no stimulus bill in sight, markets continue their slide

Wall Street turned briefly positive Monday morning after a new round of emergency action from the Federal Reserve, before sinking into the red again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of around 350 points, with the S&P 500 down by around 2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lower by 1.25 percent.

With traders laser focused on the stimulus plan that is currently stalled on Capitol Hill, stocks slid despite “extensive new measures to support the economy” announced by the Federal Reserve.

"We need to get this thing passed today," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.