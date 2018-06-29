NoNotoriety pushes media organizations to focus on shooting victims

There is a growing push for media organizations to limit their coverage of the perpetrators of mass shootings — and it's organizing around #NoNotoriety. On Friday, #NoNotoriety became a rallying cry after a man killed five people at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The campaign has been around since 2012, founded by Tom and Caren Teves after their son was killed in the 2012 shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado.

"The quest for notoriety and infamy is a well known motivating factor in rampage mass killings and violent copycat crimes," the organization states on its website. In particular, the organization calls for media organizations to adhere the principle of minimizing harm, recognize that infamy can inspire copycat crimes, downplay names, and elevate victims.

Lois Beckett, a senior reporter at The Guardian, tracked coverage of the shooting through her Twitter feed, noting a wide range in how outlets mentioned the shooter.