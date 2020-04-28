North Carolina anti-lockdown activist stuck inside with coronavirus Protesters with ReOpen N.C. are blocked by police outside of the governor's mansion in Raleigh on April 28, 2020. Gerry Broome / AP A North Carolina woman active in a movement demanding that businesses in her state be allowed to reopen was reportedly in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. Audrey Whitlock, a moderator on the Facebook page "Reopen NC," missed the group's first two rallies in Raleigh, fellow organizer Ashley Smith told NBC affiliate WRAL. Whitlock tested positive three weeks ago, according to Smith. Read the full story here. Share this -







Few diners return in Georgia, Tennessee, according to OpenTable data Restaurants in Georgia and most of Tennessee can legally reopen for dine-in service this week, but that doesn't mean the restaurants will — or that customers will immediately return. On Monday, the number of seated diners at restaurants in Georgia was still down 98 percent from a year earlier, according to OpenTable, a dining app that publishes daily data for restaurants in its network. The numbers include both diners with reservations and walk-ins. Many restaurants in the state are choosing to offer only to-go orders for now, despite Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to allow dine-in service during the coronavirus pandemic. In Tennessee, where restaurants could reopen Monday in 89 of the state's 95 counties, the tally of seated diners was down 97 percent from a year earlier, OpenTable said.







California Gov. Newsom unveils road to reopening economy California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday unveiled a four-phase plan to reopening the state's struggling economy that could begin within weeks — not months — as many residents and businesses feared. Newsom did not give specific dates for when the stages might kick in and warned that resuming old habits too soon could be dangerous. He asked residents to remain both patient and vigilant as the state's COVID-19 cases continue to increase. "Politics will not drive our decision-making. Protests won't drive our decision making. Political pressure will not drive our decision making," he said. Newsom said the first businesses to open under the roadmap would include manufacturing, retail stores where curbside pick up is possible and public spaces including some parks. Schools offering summer classes and childcare facilities could be included in this phase, he said. The next phase would involve movie theaters and other entertainment venues where maintaining physical distance is possible, personal care services such as hair and nail salons and gyms and churches and other houses of worship. The final stage would involve opening the highest-risk businesses like live concert and sports venue and convention centers. CA has made progress bending the curve but the risk of #COVID19 is still very real.



Today, Governor @GavinNewsom announced details on how CA plans to modify the Stay-At-Home order in the future.



These modifications are based on science, health & data & will happen in 4 stages: pic.twitter.com/KUDhu7sowk — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 28, 2020







White House Coronavirus Task Force directs FEMA to ship PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes The White House Coronavirus Task Force is directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate shipments of a week's supply of personal protective equipment to more than 15,000 nursing homes throughout the country, according to an internal FEMA email obtained by NBC News. The shipments are expected to begin the first week of May on a rolling basis, and will be completed by mid-June, according to the email, which announced the plan to FEMA's state directors. They will include gloves, gowns, eye protection and surgical masks. Due to the number of nursing homes in the country, it is unlikely facilities will know in advance when their shipment arrives. It's unclear if FEMA is coordinating this effort with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that has oversight over nursing homes. Neither FEMA nor CMS responded to a request for comment from NBC News. Only nursing homes certified by CMS will receive the shipments, a decision made "based on input from the American Health Care Association" — the for-profit nursing home industry's trade organization — the email said.







Trump to order meat processing plants to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in the Oval Office on April 28, 2020. Evan Vucci / AP WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to compel meat processing plants to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic and will provide liability protections, according to three sources familiar with the plan. "The reason for this EO is there were discussions among certain processing companies (Tysons, for example) to keep only 20% of facilities open. The vast majority of processing plans could have shut down, reducing processing capacity in the country by as much as 80%," an administration official explained to NBC News. Read the full story here.







NYC creates pet hotline to help owners affected by coronavirus New York City launched the COVID-19 Pet Hotline on Tuesday, designed to provide support for pet owners who may need help due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hotline is managed by the mayor's office for animal welfare and the city's emergency management department, according to a press release. New York City has partnered with nonprofits to provide residents with necessities to care for their furry friends, including subsidized emergency veterinary care and supply distribution services. Christine Kim, with the mayor's office of animal welfare, thanked New York City's animal task force for their work to create the resource. "During this time of uncertainty and fear, we understand people need the comfort of their companion animals more than ever," Kim said. "In order to keep people and their animals together, we have ensured that animals are included in the safety net we have created for all New Yorkers." .@nycemergencymgt Announces COVID-19 Pet Hotline to Provide Support for Animals of People Affected by #coronavirus.



NYC Emergency Management & Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare partner with animal welfare groups to provide safety net for pets.



Read more: https://t.co/XEmXxIdOrT. pic.twitter.com/1FwsDANPqv — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) April 28, 2020







Pence flouts Mayo Clinic policy by touring facility without a mask Vice President Mike Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting the coronavirus disease research and treatment in Rochester, Minn., on April 28, 2020. Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters Vice President Mike Pence went on a tour of the Mayo Clinic's coronavirus testing labs Tuesday — and ignored the prestigious Minnesota hospital's rules that all occupants wear a mask. "Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today," the clinic tweeted while Pence was still inside meeting with doctors and patients. The tweet was later deleted. The clinic referred press questions to the vice president's office, which had no immediate comment. Read the full story here.







France set to loosen lockdown restrictions from May 11 Residents applaud in support of healthcare workers in Paris on April 14, 2020. Martin Bureau / AFP - Getty Images France's parliament voted in favor Tuesday of the government's plan to loosen the country's lockdown restrictions next month. French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that as of May 11 all stores and shops will be able to open excluding cafes and restaurants. Some students within elementary schools will be able to return as of May 11, with older students and high schools slated to return later. However, businesses have been encouraged to continue remote working for at least three more weeks. Philippe also warned that if by May 7 the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded surpassed 3,000, then the loosening of restrictions in France would be postponed.







17-year-old Texas girl dies of coronavirus A 17-year-old girl died in Lancaster, Texas, after contracting the coronavirus, the city announced on Tuesday. The unidentified teen died of complications from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus. She was the first death within Lancaster, according to a tweet from the city's official account. "It is devastating to see the havoc this virus has put on our community both young and old," Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston said. "We will continue to pray for the family and safety of our residents during this difficult time. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will allow many businesses to begin reopening on Friday, a day after the state's stay-at-home order is set to expire. Texas has more than 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at lest 663 deaths. It is with a heavy heart that we are informing you of the loss of a 17-year-old female from our community due to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0y6QGNa1nq — City of Lancaster (@Lancaster_TX) April 28, 2020






