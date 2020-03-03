North Carolina confirms first case

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the state had confirmed its first case.
In a news release, Cooper's office said the person is in isolation at their home and "doing well." The person traveled from Washington state and was exposed at a long-term care facility that had an outbreak of the new coronavirus.
"I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared," Cooper said in the news release.
Share this -
Jason Abbruzzese
13m ago / 9:49 PM UTC
CDC issues guidance on how to limit exposure at polling places
Archdiocese of Chicago issues virus guidance to priests
With four cases of coronavirus reported so far in Illinois, the Archdiocese of Chicago has released guidelines aimed at preventing the disease from being spread during Mass.
First and foremost, all priests, deacons, altar servers and others are required to wash their hands before Mass and use an “alcohol-based, anti-bacterial before and after distributing Holy Communion.”
And instead of placing the host on the tongue as it customary, priests will place it in the hands of parishioners. They are also advised to refrain from shaking hands when it comes time to exchange the “Sign of Peace.” (A nod will do.)
The emergency rate cut was intended to "boost household and business confidence," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said. However, it spooked investors, pushing down all three major averages after he spoke.
Share this -
1h ago / 8:55 PM UTC
Sign of the times, elbow bump edition
Share this -
David Ingram
58m ago / 9:04 PM UTC
Google cancels its major developers conference
Google has cancelled its largest annual conference for software developers, Google I/O, citing concerns around the coronavirus, according to numerous people who have posted screenshots of emails from Google notifying them of the change.
The three-day event had been scheduled to begin May 12 near Google’s corporate headquarters in Mountain View, California. CNBC confirmed the cancellation with the company.
No surprise but no less disappointing: Google I/O has been cancelled and will be held digitally.
Google separately barred its employees from traveling internationally for work unless they were granted an exception for critical work, a company spokesperson said, confirming a report from Business Insider.
The conference attracts thousands of people each year to hear from the tech company’s executives as they roll out new products and outline projects they’re working on, from search to cloud computing to automated restaurant reservations.
Google plans to explore other ways to “evolve” the conference over the coming weeks, the company said.
Share this -
Elizabeth Chuck
1h ago / 8:48 PM UTC
Coronavirus is sparing children. Experts are puzzled.
As the virus spreads around the globe, sickening more than 90,000 people and killing about 3,000, doctors have noticed something curious: Very few children have been diagnosed with it. And of those who have, most have had mild cases.
The coronavirus' mercy on children is a relief and a mystery to pediatric infectious diseases experts, who have a handful of working theories but no definitive answers for why.
"Normal coronaviruses seem to affect children and adults equally, but this one, for whatever reason, certainly skews more to the adult population," said one pediatric infectious diseases specialist.
Trump admin's proposed rollback of nursing home regulations faces criticism
The Trump administration last year moved to roll back regulations aimed at preventing infections from spreading in nursing homes, a decision that is facing renewed criticism for endangering the elderly amid the coronavirus outbreak.
With older, vulnerable residents living in close quarters, nursing homes face a heightened risk from the coronavirus — a majority of the nine deaths reported in the U.S. so far from the virus were residents of a long-term care center in Washington state.