North Carolina special House election ads echo familiar themes

WASHINGTON — With just days left until Tuesday's primary for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District, the more than two-dozen candidates running are racing to define themselves and gain any edge.

The messaging from the ads is right in line with the trends from the 2018 cycle — most Republican ads are aimed at hugging President Trump close and portraying a tough approach, while Democrats are largely focusing on health care and the economy.

Here's a roundup of some of the prevailing themes from the airwaves in the race to succeed the late GOP Rep. Walter Jones.

So many candidates

The GOP field of 17 candidates is so large that even GOP ads are poking fun at the amount of Republicans running.

"They're identical. They love President Trump, they all shout louder than the rest: 'Build the wall.' But only one can get it done," the narrator says in an ad by an outside group supporting accountant Celeste Cairns.

"So many candidates for Congress. How do you choose? Send a Marine," an ad from Republican Chimer Clark's campaign begins.

Trump is king

Support for the president is a centerpiece of many GOP campaign ads.

Chimer Clark's campaign doesn't mention Trump by name in one of his ads, but it highlights how he is "pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall" as Clark shoots at a target at a gun range.

One of Phil Shepard's ads promises to "build the wall [and] shut ObamaCare down," adding "We have Trump, we need Shepard."

And Republican Francis DeLuca's spot includes the former Marine helicopter pilot declaring "President Trump's right: Drain the swamp and build the wall. That's why I'm running for Congress."

Attacks on Democrats

National Democrats and progressive policies are also evoked by Republican candidates.

In his ad, small businessman Eric Rouse shoots clay pigeons that have statements like "anti gun" and "Green New Deal" adorned on them.

And an ad boosting pediatrician Joan Perry says her profession will help her take care of "kids" like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders, and ends with a video of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing.

Democrats lean on bio, experience

The airwaves are far less crowded on the Democratic side—just four candidates have run ads.

Former Marine pilot Richard Bew, New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw and former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas all are sticking with bio spots that call out to a few key issues to Democrats: protecting Medicare, criticizing the GOP tax cuts, and equal access to health care.