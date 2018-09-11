Feedback

North Dakota Democrat releases new ad comparing Congress to school-children

Democrat Mac Schneider is releasing the first television ad in North Dakota's at-large congressional race Tuesday. 

Schneider's new spot, obtained by NBC News, introduces himself to voters with a six-figure network and cable television that spot that refers to the "chaotic" partisanship taking place in Washington. The ad, titled "First Grade," also features his six-year old daughter, who, in fact, is in first grade.

"Right now, Washington is a mess," Schneider says.

His daughter Merritt, agrees. "They fight like little kids," she says before gently and playfully punching her dad's arm.

Schneider, the former state Senate minority leader, goes on to say in the ad he'll work with President Donald Trump when it's good for North Dakota and he'll stand up to the president when necessary.

It's a similar strategy as Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who is trying to balance Trump's popularity in her re-election to the Senate in the ruby red state that Trump won by 36 points in 2016. Schneider is running for the House seat to replace Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running against Heitkamp.

In a brief telephone interview, Schneider notes that he splits with the president and his opponent, Kelly Armstrong, the former chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party, on tariffs, the expansion of Medicaid and the federal lawsuit against pre-existing conditions.

Political handicappers rate this race as solidly Republican, but Democrats hope that a strong campaign by Schneider, discontent with Republican-led Washington and Heitkamp's strength can help Schneider win.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

North Dakota Democrat releases new ad comparing Congress to school-children

Democrat Mac Schneider is releasing the first television ad in North Dakota's at-large congressional race Tuesday. 

Schneider's new spot, obtained by NBC News, introduces himself to voters with a six-figure network and cable television that spot that refers to the "chaotic" partisanship taking place in Washington. The ad, titled "First Grade," also features his six-year old daughter, who, in fact, is in first grade.

"Right now, Washington is a mess," Schneider says.

His daughter Merritt, agrees. "They fight like little kids," she says before gently and playfully punching her dad's arm.

Schneider, the former state Senate minority leader, goes on to say in the ad he'll work with President Donald Trump when it's good for North Dakota and he'll stand up to the president when necessary.

It's a similar strategy as Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who is trying to balance Trump's popularity in her re-election to the Senate in the ruby red state that Trump won by 36 points in 2016. Schneider is running for the House seat to replace Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running against Heitkamp.

In a brief telephone interview, Schneider notes that he splits with the president and his opponent, Kelly Armstrong, the former chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party, on tariffs, the expansion of Medicaid and the federal lawsuit against pre-existing conditions.

Political handicappers rate this race as solidly Republican, but Democrats hope that a strong campaign by Schneider, discontent with Republican-led Washington and Heitkamp's strength can help Schneider win.

Ben Kamisar

Florida governor's race heating up in a hurry

Florida Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis is stepping down from Congress Monday so he can give his full attention to his tight race for the state's gubernatorial seat. 

NBC News's Alex Moe, Rebecca Shabad and Ali Vitali confirmed Monday that DeSantis resigned in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. In that letter, the congressman noted that he'd likely have to miss most of the rest of the 2018 session and didn't want to continue to draw a salary if he was not going to be present. 

DeSantis's bid against Democrat Andrew Gillum has turned into one of the highest-profile gubernatorial races in the country. The Republican is running as an unapologetic supporter of President Trump, who endorsed him in the primary, while Gillum's progressive platform has sparked enthusiasm for his candidacy on the left. 

The news of DeSantis's resignation comes the morning after The Washington Post reported that the congressman has given speeches at conferences held by a group whose founder has made racist comments about a "race war." A DeSantis spokeswoman told the paper that he is not responsible "for the views and speeches of others." 

It's also not the first time DeSantis was caught up in racially-tinged controversy — last month, he said that Florida voters looking at him and Gillum, who is black, shouldn't "monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state." DeSantis and his allies argued he was simply using a phrase that had no racial intent behind it. 

Polling shows the two candidates separated by a razor-thin margin — Quinnipiac University's poll earlier this month saw Gillum up 3 points, within the poll's margin of error. 

Ali Vitali

Manchin touts commitment to bipartisanship, Second Amendment in new TV ad

WASHINGTON — Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is out with a new TV ad telling West Virginians what he's fighting for in this election. 

Seated on the back of a pickup truck and brandishing a rifle, the West Virginia native promises to "always" protect the Second Amendment, while also assuring he will "secure our borders," keep promises to veterans and coal miners, and fight for "decent affordable healthcare." The ad — shared first with NBC News — will run statewide, per the campaign.

It's not the first time Manchin has put his defense of the Second Amendment on display on the airwaves, but things have changed since a 2010 ad featured him taking "dead aim" at a copy of the cap and trade bill.

Then, Manchin was touting his endorsement from the National Rifle Association. Now, the same powerful lobbying group has come out with a six-figure ad buy against Manchin and in favor of his opponent, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Manchin drew the NRA's ire after he teamed up with Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey to champion legislation that would have expanded gun background checks in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut that claimed the lives of 26 people, including 20 schoolchildren in December 2012. But the so-called "Manchin-Toomey" bill fell short of the 60 votes needed to move forward in 2013, and again in 2015. 

After the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, both Manchin and Toomey were part of discussions with the White House and President Donald Trump to discuss how to stop mass shootings. Their bill, however, was not revived.

Even without the pro-gun lobby on his side, polls show Manchin leading his GOP opponent despite running for re-election in a state that was decidedly pro-Trump in 2016 — and remains that way in 2018.

In the ad, Manchin says he will "work with both parties, and any president who wants to get things done for the people of West Virginia." While Trump has attacked Manchin, the men have also found points of consensus during Trump's time in the White House. And Manchin has even gone so far as to leave the door open to backing Trump in his 2020 bid for re-election.

“I’m open to supporting the person who I think is best for my country and my state,” Manchin told Politico in June. “If his policies are best, I’ll be right there.”

Manchin has delivered Trump his crucial vote for his first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and could do so again in coming weeks as Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation battle comes to a close. Asked Wednesday by reporters if he'd heard anything so far from Kavanaugh that would lead him to vote no, Manchin said "no, I haven't seen anything from that standpoint" adding that the could-be Supreme Court Justice "handled himself very professionally." 

A recent MetroNews/Dominion Post poll  found Manchin up over Morrisey 46 percent to 38 percent among likely voters. That poll upholds a trend throughout the summer of the Democrat leading the Republican, despite a visit from the president and promises of more to come.

Mike Memoli

Biden: Midterms are 'a battle for the soul of America'

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Joe Biden, calling the midterm elections "a battle for the soul of America," said Wednesday that electing a Democratic Congress would give more Republicans the courage to speak out against what he called the degradation of the nation’s values under the Trump administration.

"I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of what’s going on in this country today," Biden said at a campaign rally for Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic House candidate. "This is not who we are. We are a generous people, we are an honorable people, we are an inclusive people. That’s who we are."

Biden noted that as a young senator more than four decades ago, he saw as Republican senators like Barry Goldwater helped push Richard Nixon to ultimately resign during the Watergate scandal. But too many in the GOP are silent today, afraid of the backlash that would inevitably come if they spoke out about what they believed was wrong.

"The consequence of gerrymandering and unlimited campaign contributions has cowered them into remaining silent," he said. "You’ve got to give these Republicans who know better — and most of them do — the courage to stand up. Now, if they stand up, if they stand up they’re fearful they may be alone and isolated. But we get enough of a critical mass in the United States Congress I promise you you’re going to see an awful lot of decent Republicans I know screwing up the courage."

His remarks also included sharp attacks on the GOP on policy, warning that they would seek to gut Social Security under the guise of cutting the deficit despite having just enacted tax cuts for the wealthy. And he pushed for a focus on the middle class, understanding the genuine fear many Americans have about their ability to make ends meet.

"They’re not deplorables, they’re simple people, they’re people I grew up with. They’re not stupid. They understand we’re in the midst of a fundamental industrial change," he said. ""t’s legitimate for them to be scared. But the answer is, we’ve got to speak to them. It’s not enough to point out how dangerous this administration’s philosophy is. What are we as Democrats going to do?"

Ben Kamisar

Kevin Cramer's pregnant daughter appears in new ad to criticize Heitkamp's abortion vote

North Dakota Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the fall, is out with a new television ad that features his pregnant daughter criticizing the Democrat on abortion. 

In the new spot, Cramer's daughter Annie stands up to reveal that she's pregnant, while her sister, Rachel, argues that while "we support our dad's strong commitment to life, Heidi Heitkamp disagrees."

They are referring to Heitkamp's vote earlier this year during deliberations over a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks. The bill allowed for exceptions in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother's life was in jeopardy

Heitkamp joined two Republicans and all but three Democrats to successfully block the bill from receiving a final vote. 

In the ad, Cramer's daughter Rachel says that Heitkamp "high-fived another Senator after voting yes to allow late term abortions."

"She looked like she was celebrating. Late term abortion, can you imagine?" Annie says, her hands on her pregnant stomach. 

Republicans have tried to frame Heitkamp’s “high-five” exchange with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a celebration about the bill failing to pass—the visual has repeatedly shown up in GOP ads and messaging this year. But Politifact ruled that characterization false, noting that aides to both Schumer and Heitkamp denied that their greeting on the floor had anything to do with the vote.

Abortion is just one issue where Republicans are looking to outflank Heitkamp in her bid to retain her seat in a conservative-leaning state. Cramer's campaign has repeatedly sought to paint Heitkamp as too liberal for the seat, and an insufficient supporter of President Trump's, while Heitkamp's team has argued her independent streak is more reflective of the state than partisanship. 

NBC News Political Unit

The top gubernatorial races that could switch parties

Here’s our list of the Top 10 gubernatorial takeovers, with the No. 1 ranking going to the state with the governorship most likely to switch parties in November.

The party that currently controls the governor's seat is listed next to the state—either D, R or I—while the number in parenthesis is our ranking from March.  

  1. New Mexico R — Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham vs. Republican Steve Pearce (1)
  2. Illinois R — Incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner vs. Democrat J.B. Pritzker (2)
  3. Alaska I — Incumbent Independent Bill Walker vs. Republican Mike Dunleavy vs. Democrat Mark Begich (4)
  4. Maine R — Democrat Janet Mills vs. Republican Shawn Moody (3)
  5. Michigan R — Republican Bill Schuette vs. Democrat Gretchen Whitmer (7)
  6. Nevada R — Republican Adam Laxalt vs. Democrat Steve Sisolak (6)
  7. Wisconsin R — Incumbent Republican Scott Walker vs. Democrat Tony Evers (unranked)
  8. Florida R — Republican Ron DeSantis vs. Democrat Andrew Gillum (8)
  9. Connecticut D — Democrat Ned Lamont vs. Republican Bob Stefanowski (5)
  10. Iowa R — Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds vs. Democrat Fred Hubbell (unranked)

Other races worth watching (in alphabetical order): Colorado (D), Georgia (R), Kansas (R), Ohio (R), Oklahoma (R), Oregon (D) and Rhode Island (D).

Ben Kamisar

Kaine hits Stewart on defense spending in new ad

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine is accusing his Republican opponent, Corey Stewart, of playing politics on defense spending in a new television ad to air this week.

In the new spot, Kaine points to a Mach spending bill he supported that expanded the Navy's capacity and raised military salaries, contrasting his stance on the bill to audio from an interview with Stewart trashing the bill. 

"Just an absolute nightmare and a disaster. I wish the president had vetoed it," Stewart says in a clip of an interview on the John Fredericks Radio Network that is used in the ad. 

Immediately after the audio plays, Kaine joins back in to argue that vetoing the spending bill "would hurt Virginia and threaten our security." 

Defense issues are key in Virginia, which is home to both military installations as well as many major defense contractors. 

The March spending bill authorized $1.3 trillion in spending across the government and helped to avert a government shutdown. But it didn't include key priorities to President Trump, like defunding sanctuary cities, slashing government programs or defunding Planned Parenthood, a reality that led to conservative calls for Trump to veto it.  Stewart joined that drum beat, arguing against the bill in that radio interview and tweeting that it was a "Democrat bill." 

Trump begrudgingly signed it, arguing he felt "forced" into signing it because of how it helped the military but declaring "I will never sign another bill like this again."

Stewart has tried to flip the script back onto Kaine, arguing that the senator isn't supportive of the military because he opposed a short-term spending bill earlier this year. But Kaine said he voted against the bill because he wanted more long-term stability, and ultimately supported the bill that Stewart opposed. 

Kaine continues to poll substantially above Stewart—a recent Virginia Commonwealth University found Kaine up 23 percentage points, while a Roanoke College poll taken a few weeks later found Kaine up 17 points

Ben Kamisar

Obama to campaign with California Democratic House candidates

President Obama will kick off his midterm campaign schedule Saturday at an event with seven top Democratic candidates in the Los Angeles area, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Wednesday. 

The former president will head to Orange County to help campaign for Democrats Josh Harder, TJ Cox, Katie Hill, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin. All are running in Republican-held districts won by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, making their races top targets for Democrats. 

New Mexico Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the chairman of the DCCC, said in a statement that Obama's "inspirational voice and unifying message" will be an asset to those Democrats on the trail. 

California emerged early as a centerpiece of the Democratic Party's midterm strategy — flipping those seats won by Clinton is a top priority as the party looks to flip the 23 seats needed to retake control of the House, and Clinton's 2016 victory in Orange County marked the first time the county went blue in a presidential race since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president. 

Two other GOP-held seats in California are also rated as competitive by the Cook Political Report, the 50th and 4th Congressional Districts where Reps. Duncan Hunter and Tom McClintock are seeking reelection. President Trump won each of those districts by double-digit margins in 2016. 

The event will be one of Obama's most overt plays in the 2018 midterms so far. Last month, he endorsed almost 100 Democratic candidates across the country, including Cox, Hill, Porter, Rouda and Levin in California. Obama also endorsed Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat running against Hunter. 

On top of this event, is slated to campaign for candidates in Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He's also headlining a fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, started by former Obama-administration Attorney General Eric Holder. 

He's also expected to add more endorsements and campaign stops to his schedule before Election Day. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Huge turnout in Ayanna Pressley's victory over Michael Capuano

More than 102,000 voters turned out for last night's Massachusetts's 7th Congressional District Democratic primary, where Boston City Counselor Ayanna Pressley upset longtime incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano.

Pressley won by more than 17 points on Tuesday in Capuano's first competitive primary since he took office. Even with no serious statewide primary for governor or senate, the race encouraged a historic number of votes. 

Here's a look at primary turnout across Capuano's time as a congressional candidate: 

2018 (Capuano v. Pressley): 102,067

2016 (Capuano with no opponent): 46,735

2014 (Capuano with no opponent): 61,725

2012 (Capuano with no opponent): 41,162

2010 (Capuano with no opponent): 42,342 – was MA-8 (before redistricting)

2008 (Capuano with no opponent): 48,026 – was MA-8

2006 (Capuano with no opponent): 85,051 – was MA-8

2004 (Capuano with no opponent): 44,546 – was MA-8

2002 (Capuano with no opponent): 75,072 – was MA-8

2000 (Capuano with no opponent): 21,191 – was MA-8

1998 (Capuano wins multicandidate primary): 88,145 – was MA-8

SOURCE: Massachusetts Elections Division

Mike Memoli

Biden touts Cuomo's 'guts' in new television ad ahead of gubernatorial primary

As he sets off for a busy fall campaign schedule, Joe Biden hasn't been shy about backing candidates facing challenges from the progressive left. In two of the remaining primaries this month, New York and Delaware the former vice president is backing incumbents and close allies over challengers with support from leading progressive forces.

In a new television advertisement released days after Andrew Cuomo's feisty debate with progressive primary opponent Cynthia Nixon, Biden calls the two-term New York governor "the perfect antidote" to the "challenging times" facing the nation under President Trump.

"I've known Andrew for over 20 years. I know he has skills, guts and experience -- experience to defend New York against the conservative agenda coming out of Washington," he says. "We need Andrew's experience more than ever to make sure that everybody gets a fighting chance."

Though he could have been a potential 2020 rival to Biden, Cuomo seemed to rule out a presidential run during that debate last week. He said he would serve all four years of a third term unless "God strikes me dead."

Biden and Cuomo have forged a close relationship especially in the past decade. The former vice president long admired Cuomo's father, Mario, and partnered with his son to announce major new infrastructure projects in the state like a new La Guardia Airport. The younger Cuomo also had become close with Biden's eldest son, Beau, when both served as their respective states' attorneys general.

Biden also endorsed his home-state senator, Tom Carper, ahead of his primary this week.

advertisement

Top stories

Dado Ruvic / Reuters file
Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come

Despite price crash, bitcoin believers still say the best is yet to come

Tech News
Loren Elliott / Reuters
They came fearing for their lives. Now more are being denied asylum, lawyers say.

More asylum-seekers are being rejected under new U.S. policies, lawyers say

Latino
This is the moment Aretha Franklin became the 'Queen of Soul'

This is the moment Aretha Franklin became the 'Queen of Soul'

Music
Trump's military parade in Washington now delayed until 2019

Trump's military parade in Washington now delayed until 2019

Military
Admiral who oversaw Bin Laden raid to Trump: 'Revoke my security clearance, as well'

Admiral who oversaw Bin Laden raid to Trump: 'Revoke my security clearance, as well'

Politics News
advertisement
Joshua Polson / The Greeley Tribune via AP pool
Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested Bodies suspected of being missing Colorado mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested

Bodies suspected of being missing mom, 2 kids found; husband arrested

U.S. news
The hack is back: Democrat alleges 'sophisticated' effort to infiltrate his congressional campaign

The hack is back: Democrat alleges 'sophisticated' effort to infiltrate his congressional campaign

Politics News
Omarosa releases secret tape of Lara Trump offering her $15K-a-month campaign job

Omarosa releases secret tape of Lara Trump offering her $15K-a-month campaign job

EXCLUSIVE
Hottest exoplanet ever discovered has metallic skies, rain like lava

Hottest exoplanet ever discovered has metal skies, rain like lava

Space
Aretha Franklin will always be the Queen of Soul — and of every musical genre she tried
Opinion

Aretha Franklin was the queen of every musical genre she tried

Opinion
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says 'environmental terrorist groups' enabled wildfires

Interior secretary blames environmentalists, not climate, for fires

U.S. news
Elite private schools have divided our education system. But can we get rid of them?
Video
Opinion

Elite private schools have divided our education system. But can we get rid of them?

News
Far-right Sweden Democrats hope to topple century of socialism

A far-right party may be about to topple a century of Swedish socialism

World
Medical school will be free at NYU

NYU makes med school free

Health news