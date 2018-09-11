North Dakota Democrat releases new ad comparing Congress to school-children

Democrat Mac Schneider is releasing the first television ad in North Dakota's at-large congressional race Tuesday.
Schneider's new spot, obtained by NBC News, introduces himself to voters with a six-figure network and cable television that spot that refers to the "chaotic" partisanship taking place in Washington. The ad, titled "First Grade," also features his six-year old daughter, who, in fact, is in first grade.
"Right now, Washington is a mess," Schneider says.
His daughter Merritt, agrees. "They fight like little kids," she says before gently and playfully punching her dad's arm.
Schneider, the former state Senate minority leader, goes on to say in the ad he'll work with President Donald Trump when it's good for North Dakota and he'll stand up to the president when necessary.
It's a similar strategy as Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who is trying to balance Trump's popularity in her re-election to the Senate in the ruby red state that Trump won by 36 points in 2016. Schneider is running for the House seat to replace Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running against Heitkamp.
In a brief telephone interview, Schneider notes that he splits with the president and his opponent, Kelly Armstrong, the former chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party, on tariffs, the expansion of Medicaid and the federal lawsuit against pre-existing conditions.
Political handicappers rate this race as solidly Republican, but Democrats hope that a strong campaign by Schneider, discontent with Republican-led Washington and Heitkamp's strength can help Schneider win.