North Dakota GOP unleashes new line of attack on Heitkamp

The North Dakota Republican Party is unleashing a new line of attack against Senator Democratic Heidi Heitkamp in a new ad out Tuesday. 

The ad, shared first with NBC News, says Heitkamp "did nothing" to defend law enforcement or protect property rights during Dakota Access Pipeline protests in the state in 2016. 

North Dakota GOP spokesman Jake Wilkins said in a statement that "Heitkamp sat on the sidelines as violence escalated, property was destroyed, and the lives of North Dakota law enforcement officers were put in harms way."

Heitkamp's campaign pushed back, citing an award she received from the Morton County Sheriff's office and the Morton County Commission "in recognition of outstanding and dedicated service to the citizens of Morton County during the Dakota Access Pipeline Protest.” And a local rancher impacted by the protests, Steve Tomac, told NBC he remembers Heitkamp as "very involved" in the communities impacted by DAPL.

Native Americans and environmental activists tried to block construction of the pipeline, resulting in hundreds of arrests at Standing Rock. The Trump administration gave the final go-ahead to the controversial project in January 2017.

Heitkamp is facing off against Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer in November in one of the most-watched contests of this election season. Polling has been scarce in the state, but a Fox News poll from early September showed Cramer up 48-44 over Heitkamp, but within the margin of error.

Ali Vitali

Ben Kamisar

Woman recants allegation that Democratic House candidate made sexual advances toward her

A woman who previously accused a top House Democratic candidate of making inappropriate sexual advances toward her has recanted her allegations.

Melissa Fazli, a California Democrat who ran an unsuccessful primary bid for state assembly earlier this year, withdrew her allegations Monday in a new statement released with the campaign of Democrat Gil Cisneros, the man whom she accused of inappropriate conduct earlier this year.

The statement comes after the two met Sunday night at the behest of a mutual friend, and months after a GOP super PAC began running ads to amplify the claim. 

"I misunderstood the conversations that I had with Gil Cisneros at the Democratic convention and after. I don't believe that Gil sexually harassed me," she said. 

"I believe Mr. Cisneros has a good heart and is truly sorry for the handling of my accusations."

In May, one month before the state's primary election, Fazli released a public letter accusing Cisneros of drunkenly propositioning her to bring him back to her room one night during the state Democratic Party convention and of propositioning her to trade a donation for sex. 

Cisneros's campaign adamantly denied the allegations at the time, releasing a statement that noted that Fazli had endorsed Cisneros's primary opponent and arguing that "multiple eye witnesses, including an award winning journalist, corroborate that Gil Cisneros was sober, lucid, and not where Mrs. Fazli claims he was at the time."

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the top House GOP super PAC, has made the attacks the centerpiece of their messaging against Cisneros and has released ads that describe the allegations without specifically naming Fazli. 

Fazli stood by the allegations throughout the year, tweeting on Sept. 19 that the CLF ads "are accurate" but noted that they use "dramatic licensing" when the ad says Cisneros was "demanding sex in exchange for campaign cash." 

But Fazli, who spoke to NBC News on Monday, said she became critical of the CLF ads when those in her community told her they believed the ads suggested that she had been assaulted by Cisneros. 

"It all insinuates it was a lot more than it was, and they did it without my permission," she said.

So in her Monday statement, Fazli condemned CLF for running the ads.

"The Congressional Leadership Fund lied. Rather than standing with victims and survivors of harassment and assault, they are weaponizing my story for their own political gain. I denounce their ads. Emotions, anxiety, and stress have multiplied 100-fold for women like myself during this MeToo movement," she said. 

CLF communications director Courtney Alexander pushed back in a statement to NBC News. 

"Is this another example of a rich and powerful man using his power to intimidate a victim of sexual harassment? It's disappointing that only because Gil Cisneros is losing an election he decided to take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously," she said.

"Cisneros has been publicly accused of disturbing accounts of sexual harassment for the past six months and instead of taking those accusations seriously, his surrogates called them absurd. Unlike Gil Cisneros, we believe all sexual harassment allegations should be taken seriously."

Fazli denied any quid-pro-quo related to the decision to withdraw her allegations, as did Mirvette Judeh, the Democratic activist and mutual friend who helped to broker the meeting. Fazli added that both she and Cisneros apologized to each other during the meeting for causing pain to them and their families, and they ultimately agreed that there had been a misunderstanding. 

And in a statement responding to CLF, the Cisneros campaign said it "believes in the MeToo movement and that allegations of misconduct should be heard and believed until disproven otherwise. In this case, that standard has been more than met" after Fazli withdrew her allegations. 

Last month, Monmouth University released a poll showing Republican Young Kim ahead of Cisneros by a margin of anywhere from 4 to 10 points depending on its turnout modeling. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party investigation can't 'substantiate' abuse claims against Ellison

Minnesota's state Democratic Party, the Minnesota DFL, issued a statement saying its outside investigation wasn't able to "substantiate" accusations of physical abuse against Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., by an ex-girlfriend.

Ellison, who failed in his 2017 bid to become DNC chairman, is currently running for state attorney general in Minnesota.

"The investigation report, which was released today without our knowledge by someone outside of our organization, was unable to substantiate the claim of physical abuse made by Ms. Monahan," DFL Chair Ken Martin said of the allegations levied by Karen Monahan. 

Martin also said the state party was handing its finding over to law enforcement.

"For the purpose of objectivity and getting all of the facts regarding these allegations, we have decided to forward the information in the investigation to local authorities in order to let them review the contents and determine whether further investigation is warranted," he said. 

Ellison thanked the party for its independent investigation in a statement.

"Addressing this allegation has been especially challenging given the important national moment we are in. I believe women who come forward must be heard, and to have their allegations fully investigated. This is why I have complied with this investigation fully, and will do so with any other inquiries. I thank the Minnesota DFL for taking this issue seriously and requesting this investigation," he said. 

Ellison's Republican opponent, Doug Wardlow, released a statement calling the investigation a "sham."

"As predicted, the sham 'investigation' led by the DFL party attorney's legal partner has concluded in favor of the party's Attorney General candidate. But the publicly available evidence contradicts that conclusion," Wardlow said.

"Karen Monahan's allegations are substantiated by documentary evidence and a witness. Ms. Monahan's son, Austin, has seen video evidence of Ellison's physical abuse of Monahan, and he also witnessed the traumatic effects that the abuse had on his mother. Ms. Monahan also released medical records that detail what she told her doctors about Keith Ellison's abusive behavior."

Ellison has denied the allegations repeatedly, but Republicans have gone after Minnesota Democrats in the hopes of linking candidates to the allegations. A recent Minneapolis Star Tribune/Minnesota Public Radio poll shows Ellison with a narrow lead over Wardlow with almost one-fifth of the electorate undecided. 

More than half of the likely and registered voters polled said they weren't sure if they believed the accusations against Ellison. 

Ben Kamisar

The House Republican triage is beginning

Republican groups have begun shifting the party's television spending with about five weeks to go until Election Day, cutting loose some vulnerable Republicans to shore up its push to protect the House majority. 

In recent days, GOP groups have pulled significant ad dollars from four incumbent House members—Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman, Michigan Rep. Mike Bishop, Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder and Pennsylvania Rep. Keith Rothfus—according to reporting by NBC and other outlets, as well as television-spending data. 

Late last month, the National Republican Congressional Committee cancelled its ad buys in Rothfus's district as the incumbent continues to poll poorly against Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb. That move is leaving Rothfus to fend for himself—his campaign is the only Republican group with ads on the air in the district through Election Day, according to Advertising Analytics. 

And now the GOP is pulling television dollars from three more congressmen. 

On Friday, Congressional Leadership Fund cancelled its future buys in both Coffman and Bishop's districts. While Coffman has repeatedly bested Democrats in tough races in past elections, recent polling shows Democrat Jason Crow leading. 

The Bishop move raised some eyebrows among Republicans since that race is seen as more competitive—Cook Political Report rates the race a toss-up. But even without CLF, Bishop is far from on his own, as Republicans are still outspending Democrats there. Politico first reported those decisions.

Courtney Alexander, CLF's communications director, said in a statement that the group will "continue to run strong field operations in these districts and will continue to conduct polling and evaluate races across the country as we do everything we can to protect the Republican Majority."

And over the weekend, the National Republican Congressional Committee axed $1 million in television buys that would have boosted Yoder, who finds himself in a difficult climb against Democrat Sharice Davids. The Hill first reported that NRCC decision.

Tough choices like these are a hallmark of the final stretch before every election, but they are especially notable this cycle as Republicans stare down a daunting and expanded battleground that puts dozens of incumbents at serious risk of defeat. 

But as CLF pulls out of those two districts, a source familiar with the group's spending told NBC News that it's adding $5 million in television advertising in the Los Angeles market, which touches a half-dozen of the most competitive districts of the cycle.

It's also putting $200,000 into Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, where GOP Rep. David Young faces Democrat Cindy Axne; $1 million into Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, where Republican Bryan Steil is running against Democrat Randy Bryce; and $225,000 into New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, where Republican Yvette Herrell and Democrat Xochitl Torres Small face off. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Pew: Trump lags behind predecessors on trustworthiness, empathy

When it comes to being seen as a president who can get things done, Donald Trump is holding steady with his predecessors with midterm elections just around the corner.

But when it comes to being trustworthy, compassionate or well-informed, he lags far behind.

Those are the findings of a new Pew Research Center poll, which shows that Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 38 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove five weeks before Election Day.

Just 34 percent of American adults describe Trump as trustworthy, significantly lower than Barack Obama a few months before his first midterm election as president in 2010 (58 percent) and Bill Clinton at a similar point (46 percent.) Before the 2006 midterms, which saw a wave of new seats for Democrats, just 41 percent of Americans called George W. Bush trustworthy.

The contrast is even more stark when Americans are asked whether Trump is well-informed. Just 38 percent agree, compared to 67 percent for Obama and 58 percent for Clinton at this point in their presidencies. For Bush in 2006, 46 percent called the president well informed.

Asked if the president cares about people “like me,” just 36 percent of Americans agree now, compared with 60 percent who agreed for Obama in 2010 and 41 percent who agreed for Bush in 2006.

Trump does score better on getting things done. Half of Americans — 50 percent — say Trump is a president who is able to accomplish things, compared with about 55 percent for Obama in June 2010 and just 40 percent for Clinton in 1994.

Alex Seitz-Wald

2020 Democrats team up for gun control fundraising push

In another sign of Democrats’ move to the left on guns, a group of leading potential 2020 presidential candidates are joining with Hillary Clinton and gun control groups to raise money for Democrats challenging National Rifle Association-backed Republicans in this year’s midterm elections.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., organized the one-day effort, which includes some of his most famous colleagues: Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kirsten Gillibrand D-N.Y., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Joe Kennedy — all of whom have been discussed as potential presidential candidates.

“It’s amazing how this issue has become one of the few litmus test issues in our party,” Murphy said in an interview with NBC News, noting he was advised to avoid talking about guns when he first ran for Congress in 2006. “If you want to be a leader in the Democratic Party, you not only have to have the right position on guns, but you have to be a leader on guns."

Next Friday, the lawmakers will use their large email fundraising lists and social media platforms for a one-day push to raise money for eight House and Senate candidates running against Republicans with perfect ratings from the NRA. The effort, dubbed "NR8" aims to raise at least $1 million for Democrats in seven key battleground House districts and one contested Senate state, Nevada.

After years of being outmaneuvered by the NRA, gun control groups met shortly after the Parkland, Florida shooting this year and agreed to better coordinate their electoral efforts for this year’s elections, instead of pursuing separate strategies.

“This is the first time that we’ve all gotten together, identified a handful of really important races’, and taken the movement for a test drive,” Murphy said, noting his effort includes nearly all the major gun violence group. “I think we’re at a very different moment than we were a few years ago.”

Ben Kamisar

Two House polls show progressive candidates trailing

Two new independent polls show progressive Democrats lagging their Republican-incumbent rivals in two red-leaning congressional districts.

The new polls show California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, the Californian recently indicted for misuse of campaign funds, and Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon with significant leads over their Democratic opponents that upset more moderate candidates in primaries.

Hunter leads Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who previously worked at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and former Department of Labor official, by 15 points among likely voters in a new poll by Monmouth University. Hunter is ahead of Campa-Najjar by a margin of 53 percent to 38 percent.

The Democrat performs better when the poll is examined under two different turnout models, but he still lags. Hunter leads Campa-Najjar by 9 points both among all voters as well as with a projected turnout surge.

Voters are split about Hunter's guilt—he's been accused of  spending more than $250,000 of his campaign funds on personal use, allegations he's repeatedly denied.

Thirty-nine percent of likely voters believe that Hunter is definitely or probably guilty, while 21 percent say he is definitely or probably not guilty.

Ten percent of those that believe Hunter is guilty are supporting his reelection.

In Nebraska, a New York Times/Siena College poll finds Bacon leading non-profit head Kara Eastman by 9 points, with the incumbent garnering 51 percent to Eastman's 42 percent among likely voters.

Battles between moderate Democrats and progressives were a key fixture of Democratic primaries, as competing factions within the party argued about the best way to win back GOP-held seats. One side believes that the path to victory runs through more moderate candidates that can appeal to the middle, while the other argues that progressive candidates will mobilize the party's base and the authenticity will bring others along too.

Both these districts have been reaches to some degree for Democrats—President Trump won Hunter's district by 15 points and Bacon's by 3 points in 2016 respectively. 

Democrats had initially been bullish on flipping the Nebraska seat, with moderates lined up behind former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford. Eastman scored a major upset by defeating Ashford in a major victory for progressives, but one that Republicans have since used to argue she's too liberal for the district. 

A Democratic victory in Hunter's seat had always been seen as a tougher battle considering the hard GOP lean. Establishment Democrats had been pushing for former Navy SEAL Josh Butner in the primary, but Butner lost to the more progressive Campa-Najjar. Hunter's indictment could provide Democrats with a better shot in that district, but the poll suggests the Democrat still needs to close the gap. 

Ali Vitali

Hillary Clinton to campaign with Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum to boost gubernatorial bid

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will campaign with Florida Democratic hopeful Andrew Gillum, the party's nominee for governor, his campaign announced Thursday.

In a brief statement, Gillum said he was "honored" to have Clinton stump with him because she "knows just what's at stake in this election—affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children—and that the choice in this election could not be clearer."

Gillum stunned political watchers last month when he won the Democratic nomination amid a crowded field. He rose to the top of a crowded primary field, running with a progressive message and earning the endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders.

The Tallahassee mayor is taking on Trump-anointed Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis. Recent polls have shown Gillum solidifying a lead with several weeks to go until Election Day. This week, the NBC News/Marist poll found Gillum with 48 percent support from likely voters to DeSantis's 43 percent.

Republicans have already seized on the Sanders endorsement to bolster attacks that Gillum is a "socialist." That Clinton, who narrowly lost the state in 2016, will join Gillum on the trail could further fuel attacks that Gillum is "too liberal" for Florida, as DeSantis has previously said.

Ben Kamisar

Pro-Trump super PAC drops first ad in NY-22

America First Action, which promotes candidates who back President Trump's agenda, is out with a new spot attacking Democrat Anthony Brindisi as an "Albany politician" too liberal for voters to choose in his race against Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney. 

The spot, the first for the group in this race, is a negative spot aimed at Brindisi that doesn't mention either Tenney or Trump. 

"Meet liberal Anthony Brindisi, another Albany politician who thinks government knows best," the ad says. 

It goes onto accuse Brindisi of "supporting socialized-style single-payer" health care while at the state legislature and for backing a bill "making it easier for illegal immigrants to go to college on New York taxpayers' dime."

The spot closes by linking Brindisi to both New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. 

America First has already booked $390,000 of television time in the state, and a spokesperson for the group told NBC News it expects to spend a total of $542,000 in the district, including on television, digital spots, mail pieces and other spending. 

The attacks in the ad echo those levied by Tenney and her allies during the campaign.

While Brindisi voted for a single-payer program while in the New York legislature, he's said he doesn't support a siimlar plan at the national level yet. He told a New York NPR affiliate in August that he preferred to work on other health care fixes before discussing whether single-payer could work on a large scale. 

He also helped to sponsor a state version of the DREAM Act, which gives undocumented immigrants access to financial aid. Tenney's campaign blasted the vote earlier this year in a statement as a vote to "put illegal immigrants first."

Both Tenney and Brindisi are locked in a tough fight in one of New York's most competitive congressional districts. A Siena College poll last month found the race within the margin of error, with Brindisi holding a slight, 2-point lead. 

Ben Kamisar

Coons: Democrats could investigate Kavanaugh if they flip Senate

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wouldn't rule out Democrats further investigating the sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh if the party is able to take control of Congress after the November elections.

"If he's confirmed, and these allegation are not treated fully and fairly and investigated, then there will be a cloud over Judge Kavanaugh's service on the Supreme Court," he said.

When host Katy Tur followed up by noting that Coons didn't dismiss the idea of a future investigation, Coons replied: "That's right. I did not say no."

Coons took issue with comments from Republicans who have labeled the allegations as part of a "smear campaign," rhetoric used by both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. He said that language is "not what's appropriate" and argued that the reaction proves why "so many victims of sexual abuse and harassment don't come forward."

Kavanaugh was first accused of sexual assault earlier this month by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says the incident took place while they were both high school students. And on Sunday, the New Yorker publicized another allegation, from Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate who says he exposed himself to her at a party.

The judge has vigorously denied both allegations, saying in an interview with Fox News slated to air Monday evening that he would not step aside from the nomination.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process and we're looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity, my lifelong record — my lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me what I was 14 years old," Kavanaugh told Fox News.

On Monday, Republican staffers on the Senate Judiciary Committee reached out to Ramirez's attorney for a preliminary inquiry. But it's unclear whether she will testify in front of Congress, like Blasey Ford is on Thursday.

