North Korea to implement stricter anti-epidemic measures: state media Stricter and more thorough countermeasures to ensure the safety of North Korean citizens from the fast spreading pandemic will be implemented after a meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un state media reported on Sunday. The Korean Central News Agency said the virus had created obstacles to work on the economy, but the North had enforced consistent and compulsory "strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures" to maintain a stable situation. On Saturday, in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, a joint resolution was adopted to take "more thorough state measures for protecting life and safety of its people from the great worldwide epidemic disease," KCNA said. While the country has more than 500 people in quarantine, North Korean officials have claimed the country has no confirmed coronavirus cases.







Libyans caught between bullets, bombs and now COVID-19, Red Cross warns Hundreds of thousands of Libyans are caught in an intensifying conflict as COVID-19 threatens to spread and debilitate the country's fragile health system, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a press briefing on Sunday. The humanitarian institution fears that the virus will compound the suffering of conflict-affected families who are already struggling to meet basic needs like shelter, food, water, and medical care. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the civil war in the country's capital of Tripoli has recently escalated forcing people to flee their homes and damaging civilian infrastructure. "The Libyan health care system was struggling before COVID-19," Willem de Jonge, ICRC's head of operations for Libya, said in the statement. "Today, some medical professionals who need to be trained on COVID-19 infection prevention protocols keep being called back to the frontlines to treat the injured." Clinics and hospitals are overwhelmed caring for war-wounded and those with chronic illnesses, so their capacity to receive COVID-19 patients is limited, he said. Libya reported its first death from the disease earlier in the month.







Queen says 'light and life' are greater than death in first Easter message Britain's Queen Elizabeth II insisted that "coronavirus will not overcome us," in her first ever Easter address to the nation. In her second message to the U.K. in a week recorded on Saturday, she said that while celebrations would be different for many this year, "We need Easter as much as ever." The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020 Referencing the tradition of lighting candles to mark the Christian holy day, the royal added: "As dark as death can be — particularly for those suffering with grief — light and life are greater." The queen is the symbolic head of the Church of England. The 93-year-old monarch's message came as Britain's death toll neared 10,000 on Sunday.







WHO investigating reports of recovered patients testing positive again The World Health Organization said Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge. South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the virus had tested positive again. The told Reuters in a brief statement: "We are aware of these reports of individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and then after some days testing positive again. "We are closely liaising with our clinical experts and working hard to get more information on those individual cases. It is important to make sure that when samples are collected for testing on suspected patients, procedures are followed properly," it said.







New cases double to 99 in China as imported infections jump Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections on April 11, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released Sunday showed. In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63 on April 11, from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission. Almost all the new infections - the biggest daily count since March 6 - involve travelers from overseas. Just two out of the 99 cases were locally transmitted.






