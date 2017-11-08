Northam Victory Speech Disrupted by Apparent Protesters

Virginia Governor-elect Ralph Northam was rushed off stage by a security official at the start of his victory speech Tuesday night.

Three protesters were seen heckling Northam and holding homemade signs, including one Northam sign with the word "sanctuary" written across it. The protesters appeared to be escorted out of the victory party.

Northam said last week he would sign a ban on sanctuary cities as governor after Republican opponent Ed Gillespie campaigned on threats of MS-13 gang violence.

Northam returned promptly to the podium to speak and did not address the disruption.