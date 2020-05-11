Northern Chinese city goes into lockdown after new coronavirus cases reported A city in northern China, Shulan, went into lockdown Monday, sparking fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, just as Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, registered its first cluster of cases since lockdown was lifted in April. Shulan's mayor said the city is in a "war-time" mode against the virus' resurgence after it reported a cluster of 13 cases in the past few days. The new cases ended a 73-day run of no cases in the province where the city is located. Meanwhile, in Wuhan, where coronavirus was first detected, health officials reported five new cases of the virus. Share this -







German football club in isolation days before league restarts Dynamo Dresden players during a penalty shootout. Annegret Hilse / Reuters file A German football club has sent its entire squad and coaching staff into a two-week quarantine after two players tested positive for coronavirus. Dynamo Dresden said two new cases were detected on Saturday after players and coaching staff were tested last week. The club plays in Bundesliga 2, which along with the first-tier league, is due to restart on May 16, the first European league to relaunch post-lockdown. Despite the setback, the head of German Football League said Saturday he will press on to finish the season. Football matches have been put on hold during the pandemic to stop the spread of the virus, which has shut down all European leagues, except in Belarus. With countries lifting lockdown restrictions, questions have been raised about the feasibility of restarting football seasons amid the pandemic.







Pakistan lifts lockdown amid jump in virus cases People visit a market in Lahore, Pakistan after the government relaxed a weeks-long lockdown on Monday. K.M. Chaudary / AP Pakistan began lifting its coronavirus lockdown imposed in late March, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases and 24 new fatalities. Army soldiers who manned roadside checkpoints along with police since late March when the lockdown was enforced, were seen leaving for their barracks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country on Saturday. Prime minister Imran Khan said he was ending the lockdown in phases because his government was unable to financially help those millions of people who rely on their daily earnings to survive and feed their families. Pakistan has warned that it will reimpose the lockdown if people do not adhere to social distancing guidelines.







South Korea prepares for second coronavirus wave in fall as new infections spike South Korea, one of the first countries to lift most of its coronavirus restrictions, has seen a spike in new coronavirus infections with 35 new cases reported Monday, although no new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported now for five days. New infections werepreviously in the low single figures just a week previously. "We have already started to prepare for the possibility of the second wave coming this fall or winter," Yoon Tae Ho, an official from South Korea's Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters told NBC News. The focus, he said, would be on "densely populated metropolitan" areas. There are fears the latest infection spike is linked to a number of bars in the capital, Seoul. The city's mayor said that anonymous testing may be offered as one of the bars linked to the recent cluster is a gay bar. Homosexuality still caries significant stigma in the East Asian nation.







Russia's coronavirus outbreak becomes world's third largest Russia confirmed more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as its outbreak grew to become the world's third largest, according to official data. The Russian government reported a record 11,656 new cases of the virus, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 221,344 — surpassing Italy and the U.K. These milestones come as the Moscow government reported a 15.5 percent increase in total city-wide deaths in April 2020 compared to April 2019. The statistics show 11,846 deaths last month in Moscow, compared to 10,005 the previous April. However, the city has only recorded 658 coronavirus deaths. There has been speculation that Russia is conservatively counting its COVID-related deaths, recording them under other co-morbid causes.







Ghana's president says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at fish factory A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana's Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with the coronavirus, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast late on Sunday. Ghana's health authorities reported the outbreak at the industrial facility late on Friday, but did not provide details. The president said that the 533 positive cases, which represents around 11.3 percent of Ghana's total infections, were part of a backlog of about 921 cases going back as far as April 26 that are only recently being reported. The new cases pushed Ghana's total since the pandemic was first reported in the West African nation in mid-March to 4,700 as of Sunday night, the highest number of infections in West Africa.







New Mexico woman, 105, who beat 1918 flu, has COVID-19 GALLUP, N.M. — A 105-year-old New Mexico woman who beat back the 1918 flu that killed millions, including her mother and infant sister, is battling COVID-19. The Gallup Independent reports Lubica "Luby" Grenko, who will turn 106 years old in August, has been fighting the coronavirus since being diagnosed April 29 at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, New Mexico. The Gallup-born Grenko was born when World War I began, then she survived the 1918 flu before enduring the Great Depression and World War II. The flu took the lives of her mother, Marijeta Kauzlaric, 28, and younger sister, Annie Kauzlaric, 1 month old. Grenko's granddaughter Misty Tolson says her grandmother remembers her mother going into the hospital and never coming out.






