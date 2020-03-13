Norwegian Air lays off half its staff after Trump travel ban hits transatlantic flights

Low-cost international airline Norwegian Air announced Thursday it was canceling over 4,000 flights and temporarily laying off almost half its workforce.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s announcement this week that the U.S. is restricting visitors from certain European countries.

“This is an unprecedented situation and our main priority continues to be the care and safety of our customers and colleagues,” Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said in a statement. “We urge international governments to act now to ensure that the aviation industry can protect jobs and continue to be a vital part of the global economic recovery.”

The cutbacks will last until the end of May, the announcement said.