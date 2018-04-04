Not all Republicans are running from Trump

No, not all Republicans are distancing themselves from Trump. In fact, some are doing the exact opposite.

Indiana congressman and Senate candidate Todd Rokita is out with a new ad pronouncing his unflinching support for Trump, and criticizing his GOP primary opponents for not embracing the president. The Trump-centric focus of the primary race in the Hoosier State has some members of the GOP worried the battle could hamper the eventual nominee’s chances against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, the New York Times reported this week.

Indiana isn’t the only place where candidates are touting their MAGA credentials. Candidates locked in tough primary races in Montana, West Virginia, and other areas won by Trump in 2016 are wearing their Trump support proudly in ads and social media. And there is plenty of recent evidence (see Roy Moore in Alabama) that primary candidates who "out-conservative" their opponents can create headaches in the general.