Now that you’ve seen the candidates, tell us how you feel

Buttigieg dips into Spanish, name drops his husband Chasten
The first Spanish words of the night came from Pete Buttigieg, who speaks multiple languages including Norwegian and Spanish. Buttigieg said his husband “Chasten and I have six-figure student debt” — a historic moment as he is the first openly LGBTQ candidate on a Democratic debate stage.
Swalwell goes after Biden
After he was asked a question about how automation could put Americans out of work, California Rep. Eric Swalwell instead decided to go after Biden.
He paraphrased an old quote from Biden about the need to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders — and then all but called on the former vice president to do the same.
It was the first notable attack line of the night.
Fact check: Hickenlooper says he got Colorado "near universal health care coverage"
Hickenlooper said Thursday that under his watch in Colorado, "We got near universal health care coverage."
This is pretty accurate. Using a provision in the Affordable Care Act, Hickenlooper expanded Medicaid in Colorado to such a degree that (according to his campaign website) “95 percent of Coloradans have health care coverage."
A reputable survey in the state — the Colorado Health Access Survey — from 2017 (the latest data published) found that 93.5 percent of Coloradans had health insurance, an “all-time” high for the state.
First Democrat to go after Bernie by name is Michael Bennet
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado was the first to go after one of his competitors by name on Thursday’s debate stage, calling out Sen. Bernie Sanders. Bennet was discussing healthcare, which he said is a right, though he doesn’t believe in “Medicare for All.” Bennet claimed Sanders’ home state of Vermont had rejected the plan. The night is already off to a much more aggressive start than Wednesday’s debate.
Buttigieg: I don’t want working-class Americans to foot the bill
Asked why he doesn’t support free college tuition, Pete Buttigieg said he believes in free college for low and middle-income families. “I just don’t believe it makes sense to ask working-class families to subsidize even the children of billionaires,” he said.
Guthrie to Sanders: Are we ready for socialism?
Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, touted his edge over President Trump in recent polls. He then went on to attack the president for cutting taxes for wealthy Americans after campaigning as a champion of the working class.
“The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist, and that he lied to the American people during his campaign,” Sanders said.
Gillibrand: We want healthy capitalism, not greedy capitalism
The New York senator defended her progressive policy proposals, calling for structural change in the economy to regulate corporations and put more money in the pockets of working people and not allow corporations to take in money at the expense of working Americans.
We're back tracking Trump mentions on Night Two
Democrats mostly avoided talking about the president on Wednesday night. Will that happen again on Thursday?
Hickenlooper favors progressive policies, not 'socialism'
Hickenlooper defended his progressive record while also continuing to slam socialism, saying the Democratic Party cannot offer a job to every American and eliminate private insurance. If the party veers toward socialism, he said, the Republicans will win in 2020.
Fact check: Do three people in this country own more wealth than the bottom half of America?
Sanders said this, and he's right, according to a report published by a left-leaning think tank, Institute for Policy Studies, which used data from Forbes’ annual ranking of the 400 richest Americans.
Biden wastes no time hitting Trump
After the president’s name was rarely uttered in the first debate, Biden wastes little time before calling Trump out by name — followed immediately by Harris.