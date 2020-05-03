NRA cutting staff and salaries Wayne LaPierre, NRA executive vice president and CEO, in February. AP The National Rifle Association has laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention and scuttled fundraising, membership and shooting events that normally would be key to rallying its base in an election year. The coronavirus pandemic has upended the gun-rights organization during what should be heady times for the group, in the middle of presidential election and with gun owners riled up over what they see as an effort by authorities to trample on their Second Amendment rights. The NRA, which boasts about 5 million members, in recent weeks laid off or furloughed dozens of employees, imposed a four-day workweek for some employees and cut salaries across the board, including for CEO Wayne LaPierre. The financial issues, combined with the cancellation of fundraisers and the national convention, which would have surely drawn a visit from President Donald Trump, have complicated its ability to influence the 2020 election. Share this -







Cambridge police apologize for 'liberal jerk' comment Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, apologized on Sunday after one of their own went off on a profanity-laced social-media rant against U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III. The department's verified Twitter feed called Kennedy "another f------ liberal jerk" in response Boston ABC affiliate WCVB's story about the congressman calling the nation's struggle to distribute personal protective equipment to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic an "embarrassment." The police tweet was removed and the department apologized: "Earlier this afternoon, a member of the Cambridge Police, who has access to the Department's Twitter account, inadvertently posted political commentary on the department account rather than their personal account, that was inappropriate, unprofessional and disrespectful." The same department, in 2009, received national attention after one of its officers arrested noted Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. as the academic was opening the door to his own house. Gates and the officer were later invited to the White House and they had a beer with then-President Barack Obama. Earlier this afternoon, a member of the Cambridge Police, who has access to the Department's Twitter account, inadvertently posted political commentary on the department account rather than their personal account, that was inappropriate, unprofessional and disrespectful. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) May 3, 2020







As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks ROME — From the United States to Europe to Asia, the easing of some coronavirus lockdowns brought millions out of their homes to enjoy the outdoors. Yet the global pandemic is still slicing through the defenses of other nations, causing infections and deaths to march relentlessly higher. India on Sunday reported more than 2,600 infections, its biggest single-day jump, and new coronavirus cases in Russia exceed 10,000 for the first time. The confirmed virus death toll in Britain was creeping up near that of Italy, the epicenter of Europe's outbreak, even though the U.K. population is younger than Italy's and Britain had more time than Italy to prepare before the pandemic hit. There was also worrying news from Afghanistan, where nearly a third tested positive in a random test of 500 people in Kabul, the capital city. Health experts warn that a second wave of infections could hit unless testing is expanded dramatically after lockdowns are eased. But there are enormous pressures to reopen economies, since the weeks-long shutdown of businesses around the world has plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930s and has wiped out millions of jobs.







Brazil's Bolsonaro headlines anti-democratic rally amid alarm over handling of virus The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro is lit up as if wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. The message "Mask saves" is written in Portuguese. Leo Correa / AP RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Congress and the courts in a speech to hundreds of supporters on Sunday as the number of coronavirus cases blew past 100,000 in his country, underlining the former army captain's increasing isolation as he downplays the impacts of the pandemic. Right-wing Bolsonaro has drawn widespread criticism from across the political spectrum for dismissing the threat of the virus in Brazil, which has registered 101,147 confirmed cases and 7,025 deaths, according to the most recent data from the Health Ministry. On Sunday, dozens of public figures signed an open letter to the Brazilian government calling on officials to protect the nation's indigenous people, who often live in remote locations with limited access to healthcare.






