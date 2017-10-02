NRA's Political Arm Postpones Ad Buy in Virginia

The NRA’s political action committee, the NRA-PVF, postponed an ad buy in Virginia that had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, a source familiar with the buy told NBC News.

The source requested anonymity because she was not authorized to speak publicly about the group's buys.

The news, however, comes just hours after the Las Vegas shooting.

The source said that the NRA-PVF’s scheduled ad buy did not pertain to the Virginia governor’s race, in which Democratic candidate Ralph Northam has pushed an anti-gun violence message, and that the buy was supposed to run last week and had already been moved around several times.

News of an ad buy postponement by the NRA was first reported by Medium Buying, LLC., a firm that tracks ad buys.

“VA-Gov: NRA-PVF TV ad spending that was scheduled to start tomorrow has been postponed. New start date is 10/10,” the firm tweeted Monday.

An NRA spokesperson told NBC News that the group would not comment on any ad buy postponement.