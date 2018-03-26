NRSC targeting vulnerable Dems with recent Clinton comments

Today’s sign that the 2016 campaign will never truly end comes from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who has released digital ads hitting vulnerable Democrats with recent comments by Hillary Clinton.

The ads, running against the 10 Democratic senators up for re-election in states won by Trump, feature Clinton explaining to a crowd in India that she lost in parts of the U.S. where Trump was able to appeal to voters nostalgic for a previous time.

“His whole campaign, Make America Great Again, was looking backwards,” Clinton says in the ad after a message accusing the 2016 Democratic candidate of calling voters in Trump country “backwards.”

“It wasn't helpful,” Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., one of the senators being targeted, said on MSNBC on Sunday. “I think it was wrong how she put it. I think it certainly is being taken out of context, which -- but she knows things that you say are taken out of context. So for those of us that are in states that Trump won, we would really appreciate if she would be more careful and show respect to every American voter and not just the ones who voted for her.”