Number of global coronavirus cases nears 200,000 The number of global coronavirus cases approached 200,000 early Wednesday, as countries around the world struggled to contain the growing pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 199,000 confirmed cases and almost 8,000 deaths related to coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of new cases in mainland China has slowed, with just 13 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, 12 of which were imported. Chinese officials are now focusing on stopping the virus from coming back into the country from abroad. The World Health Organization called on all countries earlier this week to ramp up their testing programs as the best way to slow down the advance of the virus.







Italy further tightens restrictions on residents leaving home As Italy enters its second week of nationwide quarantine, the government is imposing even stricter restrictions on daily life. For those needing to go out, police have issued a new self-declaration form that requires residents to declare who they are, where they are going and for what reason. Italians will also have to declare that they did not test positive for the coronavirus and are not currently observing a 14-day quarantine. According to Italy's Interior Ministry, more than a million people and 415,000 shops have been checked by the police since March 11. More than 35,000 people have been fined, with 7,000 people receiving fines on Tuesday alone. Coronavirus continues impacting daily life in Italy March 17, 2020 03:13







Saudi Arabia to convene virtual G-20 summit on coronavirus Saudi Arabia will convene an extraordinary G-20 summit next week amid the growing coronvirus pandemic. The summit, which will take place virtually, will focus on coordinating a response to COVID-19 and its human and economic effects. A delivery man rides to deliver food, as restaurants closed, following the outbreak of coronavirus in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Ahmed Yosri / Reuters Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies, said the group's leaders will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy. Saudi Arabian officials said Tuesday that mosques would no longer be open for the customary five daily prayers or for Friday congregations as the number of cases in the country reached 118.







WHO: 'Aggressive measures' against coronavirus needed in Southeast Asia Volunteers use disinfectant to clean Wat Traimit temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Mladen Antonov / AFP - Getty Images The World Health Organization is asking countries in Southeast Asia to scale up their coronavirus response and take "aggressive measures" to combat the virus as the number of confirmed cases in the region has reached nearly 500. "The situation is evolving rapidly," said the WHO's Southeast Asia Regional Director, Poonam Khetrapal Singh. "We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people." Eight of the 11 countries in the region have confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, according to the WHO. So far, Thailand has the most cases at 177, with Indonesia close behind with 134 and India with 125. Cases have also been confirmed in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. These numbers are increasing quickly, the WHO warned, and some countries are clearly heading towards community transmission of COVID-19.







Olympics make no sense if athletes can't come, Japan's deputy PM says Even if Japan can contain the coronavirus outbreak, this summer's Olympic Games “would not make sense” if other countries cannot send their athletes, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Wednesday. “As the prime minister said, it’s desirable to hold the Olympics in an environment where everyone feels safe and happy. But that’s not something Japan alone can decide,” said Aso in Parliament. The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that it does not plan any “drastic” decisions about the Games, saying it remains fully committed to the event being staged in four months despite the global spread of the coronavirus. Share this -







Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue closes Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue closed at day-end Tuesday and won't reopen for at least a week after Brazil's Chico Mendes Institute ordered the closure of all national parks it oversees, including the one home to the statue. The move is designed to help contain the spread of the coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19. The 125-foot-tall statue last year saw almost 2 million visitors. Tourists pose for photos in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue during a foggy day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Silvia Izquierdo / AP







Coronavirus starts to take a major toll on automakers Most white-collar auto industry employees by Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors are working from home this week, but Detroit's Big 3 have formed a task force with the United Auto Workers Union to see if there's a way also to protect hourly workers from the coronavirus without shutting down their U.S. parts and assembly lines. With schools closed, major sports leagues suspending their seasons, large gatherings being canceled and the travel industry in freefall, automotive analysts are downgrading their 2020 sales forecasts. Morgan Stanley now anticipates U.S. demand for new cars will plunge to 15.5 million, down from last year's 17.1 million vehicles. There are a few, faint bright spots.






