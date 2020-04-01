Trump approves Montana, Ohio disaster declarations President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved disaster declarations for Montana and Ohio related to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said. The president has approved disaster declarations for many states as they deal with the outbreak, including for Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and the District of Columbia. The declarations allow for federal assistance. There have been five deaths in Montana associated with the coronavirus illness COVID-19 and more than 190 cases. In Ohio, there have been 2,199 confirmed cases and 55 deaths, according to the state health department. Share this -







What we know about the coronavirus model the White House unveiled On Monday, the White House coronavirus response coordinator warned that the U.S. could see up to 200,000 deaths from the ongoing outbreak "if we do things almost perfectly." On Tuesday, the coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, showed how her team came up with that grim projection. In a task force briefing, the White House offered the first look at the statistical models being used to anticipate how the virus could spread across the U.S., and what drove President Donald Trump to extend his administration's nationwide social-distancing measures until April 30. Read the full story here.







Maine residents ordered to stay home Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday issued a "stay healthy at home mandate" that requires people to stay at their residence except for essential work or needs like groceries and health care. The order is aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19, which has been linked to five deaths in the state as of Tuesday evening. Other states and local governments have announced similar orders. Essential businesses that remain open must enforce social distancing and in-person instruction at schools has been stopped until at least May 1. "We are in the midst of one of the greatest public health crises this world has seen in more than a century," Mills said, and she implored people to stay home. There have been 303 confirmed cases in Maine, with 68 people having recovered, according to the state health department, but the agency notes that is likely an undercount of the true number of cases. Stay Healthy at Home. Learn more at: https://t.co/W0zg7CLWcS pic.twitter.com/nBhXV1qTDL — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) March 31, 2020







Hawaii reports first death linked to COVID-19 Hawaii has recorded its first death linked to COVID-19, the coronavirus illness that has sickened more than 200 people across the state, officials said. State health department director Bruce Anderson said that the person who died was an older adult from Oahu who had been hospitalized for multiple medical issues and that the exact cause of death was not clear. Of the 224 coronavirus cases in Hawaii, 58 have recovered, Honolulu city and county Mayor Kirk Caldwell said. Hawaii Gov. David Ige on March 23 issued a statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25. The governor has also expanded a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for travelers to include those traveling between islands in the state, which takes effect Wednesday, NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu reported.







Federal prisons order lockdown to curb virus spread United States Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois in 1989. Steven Starr / Corbis via Getty Images file The Bureau of Prisons ordered a lockdown of its facilities in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. continues to rise. Federal prisons will administer "Phase 5" of the department's pandemic plan beginning Wednesday, which includes inmates being secured in their assigned cells for 14 days minimum across all institutions, according to a press release from the Bureau of Prisons. Though inmates will still have access to services such as education and healthcare, prisons will limit large gatherings as much as possible. The Bureau of Prisons said it would reevaluate the lockdown after the initial two weeks.







Pence to visit Virginia Walmart to highlight food supply amid outbreak The White House announced that Vice President Mike Pence will visit a Walmart distribution center in Virginia on Wednesday. Pence plans to travel to Gordonsville, Va. to visit the local Walmart Distribution Center to tour the facility and highlight the distribution center's supply chain operations, the White House said. Pence said at the coronavirus task force briefing on Tuesday it will show Americans "that the food supply is continuing to roll on 18 wheels and through air freight all over America.” Share this -







New York City deaths top 1,000 A body wrapped in plastic at Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 31, 2020. John Minchillo / AP More than 1,000 New Yorker have died from coronavirus, officials said Tuesday night, as America's biggest city crossed yet another grim milestone. New York City's virus-related death toll was at 1,096, as of 5 p.m. EDT, according to the Department of Health. There were 41,771 reported cases with an estimated 8,549 people hospitalized, the health department said Tuesday night. New York City's death toll had been reported at 914 on Monday night and 776 a full day earlier.






