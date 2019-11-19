Nunes slams witness choice before GOP-chosen witness testimony

He failed to mention, however, that the witnesses about to be interviewed were requested by the minority party, according to the committee chairman.

Rep. Devin Nunes again railed against the impeachment inquiry — calling it “a farce”— and the Democrats leading the process. He complained that the public hearings were not a fact-finding missions but instead designed to “showcase” witnesses chosen by the Democrats.

Volker changes his story, says he didn't realize Burisma investigation meant Bidens

Kurt Volker, the former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, is amending his testimony from his Oct. 3 private deposition, and now says he didn’t know at the time of private testimony that military aid to Ukraine had been linked to Ukraine launching investigations that would have been politically advantageous to the White House.

“Since I gave my testimony on October 3, a great deal of additional information and perspectives have come to light. I have learned many things that I did not know at the time of the events in question,” Volker said in his opening statement.

“I did not know of any linkage between the hold on security assistance and Ukraine pursuing investigations. No one had ever said that to me – and I never conveyed such a linkage to the Ukrainians, Volker said.

“When I spoke to the Ukrainians about the hold after August 29, instead of telling them that they needed to do something to get the hold released, I told them the opposite – that they should not be alarmed, it was an internal U.S. problem, and we were working to get it fixed. I did not know others were conveying a different message to them around that same time,” Volker said.

That appears to be a reference to Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, who acknowledged as much in his own amended testimony.

During his Oct. 3 closed-door testimony, Volker said that he was “quite sure that at least I, Secretary Pompeo, the official representatives of the U.S., never communicated to Ukrainians that it (military aid) is being held for a reason.”

Volker also said that, in hindsight, he now understands the desired investigation into Burisma — the Ukrainian gas company that Hunter Biden joined as a board member in 2014 — was, in fact, intended as an investigation into the Bidens.

“In hindsight, I now understand that others saw the idea of investigating possible corruption involving the Ukrainian company, ‘Burisma,’ as equivalent to investigating former Vice President Biden. I saw them as very different – the former being appropriate and unremarkable, the latter being unacceptable,” Volker said in his opening statement.

“In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections,” he added.

These are very significant amendments and reinforce the emerging narrative being established by House Democrats that military aid for Ukraine was, in fact, conditioned on the launching of investigations by Ukraine into the Bidens and the 2016 election.