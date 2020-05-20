Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three-month closure Shanghai Disneyland. Aly Song / Reuters SHANGHAI - Walt Disney Co. reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park on Monday to a reduced number of visitors, ending a roughly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak. This marks a milestone for Walt Disney and provides a glimpse of how it might recover from the pandemic that has forced it to shut parks in Asia, the United States and France, as well as operations at its retail stores and cruise ships. At the Shanghai park, Disney has put in place measures, including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings for visitors and employees, and is for now keeping visitor numbers "far below" 24,000 people, or 30 percent of the daily capacity, a level requested by the Chinese government. Tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland's reopening sold out rapidly on Friday. Share this -







Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for virus antibodies NEW YORK — Just 0.7% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Researchers received 6,237 completed surveys from employees of 26 clubs. That led to 5,754 samples obtained in the U.S. on April 14 and 15 and 5,603 records that were used. The survey kit had a 0.5% false positive rate. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, one of the study's leaders, said the prevalence of the antibodies among MLB employees was lower than for the general population during testing in New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco area and Miami. "I was expecting a little bit of a higher number," Bhattacharya said during a telephone news conference Sunday. "The set of people in the MLB employee population that we tested in some sense have been less affected by the COVID epidemic than their surrounding communities."







Poland to announce new election date within two weeks WARSAW - The head of Poland's electoral commission said Sunday that the parliament speaker had 14 days to declare the date of a new presidential election in place of a vote that did not take place because of the coronavirus. The declaration appeared to draw a line under a tumultuous debate in recent weeks over when the vote, originally scheduled for Sunday, should be held that has sown division within the ruling alliance and prompted the opposition to accuse the government of neglecting public health. The nationalist Law and Justice government had insisted the election take place as scheduled, but was forced to admit in the past week that it could not organize it during the pandemic.







Anti-lockdown protesters carry weapons into North Carolina sandwich shop Several armed demonstrators protesting North Carolina's stay-at-home order visited a sandwich shop in Raleigh on Saturday and were captured in photographs that went viral. Travis Long / newsobserver.com A group of armed demonstrators protesting North Carolina's stay-at-home order visited a Raleigh restaurant this weekend, weapons slung over their shoulders, and were captured in photographs that went viral. Travis Long, a photojournalist with The News & Observer, said he shot the photos inside a Subway on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh. Read the full story.







Baseball in a pandemic: 90 feet between bases, 6 feet between players 1/ We have a comprehensive plan in place to play baseball this summer that not only meets, but goes above and beyond the current recommended social distancing guidelines. The plan includes the attached diagram, which displays how we will adhere to the guidelines – with (cont.) pic.twitter.com/0xMfP2O9KG — The San Diego League (@SanDiegoLeague) May 8, 2020 Organizers of a California baseball league, for college players with pro dreams, pitched plans for a socially distant version of America's pastime this summer. Sports events, such as baseball games, are currently sidelined under state guidelines, a Department of Public Health official said Saturday. The San Diego League said it could largely keep its players six feet apart during action and hopes to start on May 30 with no fans in the stands, if Sacramento says it's OK to play ball during the coronavirus pandemic. The greatest crunch under the league's plan would be for the hitting team. That squad's roster of 18 would have to practice these social distancing guidelines: One in the batter's box, one in the on-deck circle, six spread in the dugout, three spaced through the bullpen and seven extended through the bleachers. Dozens of these college leagues invite top amateur players to compete with wood bats each summer, offering scouts glimpses of their pro potential. The nation's best known summer action for top collegiate talent, the Cape Cod League, cancelled its season on April 24.







Coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. top 80,000 More than 80,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the coronavirus, according to an NBC News tally on Sunday. The latest numbers reveal there are now 1,323,051 million confirmed cases and 80,033 fatalities. The numbers come as many states have begun to reopen, including some that have been hard hit by the virus, like New Jersey, which has a reported 138,532 cases. Among the states hardest hit by coronavirus deaths are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Michigan, Connecticut and California.






