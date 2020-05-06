Nursing group says at least 90,000 healthcare workers have been infected

Inside the secret DHS lab trying to crack the COVID-19 code For scientists working at the Department of Homeland Security’s biodefense research laboratory, the directive from senior agency officials was unprecedented: drop everything and focus on one target, the coronavirus. As the number of positive cases in the United States tops 1.2 million and deaths exceed 70,000, those scientists have been working 15 hours a day, seven days a week trying to crack the COVID-19 code. Dozens of staff comprise multiple teams investigating different characteristics of the coronavirus, in the hopes of quickly learning more about its survivability and the transmission of the disease, both on common surfaces and in the air. Unlike other viruses, little was known about the emerging coronavirus when the pandemic broke out. “This is the most urgent thing we have worked on since 9/11,” said Lloyd Hough, a senior official and biology expert with Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate. Read the full story here and watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT. Share this -







Newborn baby born with COVID-19 discharged from UK hospital One of the few babies born worldwide with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was discharged from a hospital in the United Kingdom after recovering from the virus. Ruby Dawson was born with the virus on April 1 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Blackpool, England after her mother Katherine contracted it in March. Following her birth, Katherine's condition worsened and she was placed on a ventilator and put into an induced coma. The hospital put her chances of survival at 50/50. While both mom and baby were fighting the virus, father Stuart remained at home with the couple's two other children, Grace, 5 and Ava, 11 months. "I owe my future to the staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. I thought I was going to be a widow looking after young children on my own, but they saved her life and Ruby's life," he said in a hospital press release. After 37 days in the hosptial, Ruby and Katherine were discharged with a guard of honor made up of staff from the delivery suit, the neonatal unit, A&E and the COVID ITU.







51 workers at Tyson plant in Maine test positive for COVID-19 At least 51 workers at a Tyson Foods processing plant in Portland, Maine, have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday. That number reflects an increase of 14 cases since Tuesday. The facility is currently closed. Outbreaks at meat processing plants have slowed down national production, creating supply chain issues. Maine has experienced more than 1,250 confirmed and likely COVID-19 cases.







For sickest patients, blood thinners may be linked to reduced COVID-19 deaths, study finds Blood thinners may help keep COVID-19 patients on ventilators alive longer, a study published Wednesday suggests. In recent weeks, physicians have noticed that the sickest coronavirus patients are more prone to forming blood clots — an unexpected symptom for a respiratory virus. Read more.







Pedro Martinez launches initiative for COVID-19 relief in Dominican Republic Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez and a group of more than 40 Dominican baseball players launched “Step Up To The Plate,” an initiative aimed at supporting relief efforts in the Dominican Republic during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign, organized by the Pedro Martinez Foundation, and supported by some of the biggest names in the sport, is providing food kits, masks and other personal protective equipment to healthcare workers and residents of the Caribbean nation. Hola everyone! The Pedro Martinez Foundation and over 40 Dominican baseball players and artists are coming together to ‘‘Step Up To The Plate’ against COVID-19, and you can help too!

100% of the money goes to helping DR families in need! #StepUp4DR pic.twitter.com/zcWZ675z1P — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) May 5, 2020 "The Dominican Republic has always been my home, and right now it truly needs our help," Martinez said in an interview with ESPN. "These are people without the most basic needs, and we are blessed to be in a position to help, and it is our duty to do so." According to data from the World Food Program, more than 40% of the population lives below the poverty line. Sources told ESPN that the MLB and MLB Players Association will make a joint donation to relief efforts in the Dominican Republic, with the announcement reportedly being made next week. Share this -







Number of kids in New York with rare COVID-19 complication rises to 64 A total of 64 children in New York State are suspected of having developed a rare complication believed to be linked to COVID-19. The illness, referred to as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, can lead to inflammation of the heart muscle, and "has features which overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome," according to a press release from the New York State Department of Health. On Monday, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued an alert about the condition, which, at that time, had affected at least 15 children in the city alone. Symptoms can include fever, rash and abdominal illness. Some children have required intensive care. No deaths have been reported.






