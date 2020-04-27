Nursing home industry pushes for immunity from lawsuits during coronavirus emergency As the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes climbs to nearly 12,000, the nursing home industry is pushing states to provide immunity from lawsuits to the owners and employees of the nation's 15,600 nursing homes. So far at least six states have provided explicit immunity from coronavirus lawsuits for nursing homes, and six more have granted some form of immunity to health care providers, which legal experts say could likely be interpreted to include nursing homes. Patient advocates worry that nursing homes accused of extreme neglect could avoid liability. "I can't even believe this is a topic of discussion," said Anny Figueroa, whose 55-year-old mother was a resident at Andover Subacute & Rehab Center in New Jersey, where law enforcement discovered 17 bodies in a makeshift morgue this month. Read the full story here. Share this -







The Boston Globe ran 21 pages of obits on Sunday The Globe set aside 20 pages for death notices in Sunday's print edition. Ultimately, it wasn't enough. https://t.co/IDVveENQSI — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 27, 2020







British Grand Prix could take place behind closed doors, French race cancelled The British Grand Prix and French Grand Prix are the latest global sporting events to be affected by coronavirus. France has called off its event altogether, while Britain's race might take place without fans this year as the U.K. government continues to ban large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Silverstone, the track that has hosted the race since 1952, said it was discussing with the government a plan to show the event on TV for free instead. Silverstone said it would give health care workers tickets for the 2021 event. ✍️An update from our Managing Director, Stuart Pringle about the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2020. pic.twitter.com/APIXq8F2OS — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) April 27, 2020







Italian expat in Sweden shows off country's lack of restrictions An Italian PhD candidate living in Sweden has documented the "parallel universe" of daily life in Sweden, a country where the government has not enforced strict social distancing measures amid Covid-19. Alessandra Palusco, 28, who is studying at the University of Orebro, posted several videos on social media showing life in Sweden and the difference with countries living under lockdown. Palusco told NBC News via text message that she lied to her family back in Italy to reassure them that locals are wearing masks in public,"otherwise they would go crazy." Sweden's Foreign Minister Anne Linde denied in a news conference on April 17 that "life goes on as normal in Sweden," but Palusco believes that the Swedish government has not taken firm enough action on the virus. "I really don't understand, if they implement certain measures, it means that they basically know that the situation is dangerous," Palusco told NBC News. "Masks do very little, if anything at all". We wont forget the way you misinformed people, and this is the result 👏👏👏 @Folkhalsomynd #COVID19 #COVID19sverige #covid19swed pic.twitter.com/BaUEDro1J4 — Alessandra • 桑德拉 (@alex_paiusco) April 22, 2020







Salons, florists and garden centers allowed to reopen in Switzerland Hospitals in Switzerland reopened for outpatient and non-urgent procedures on Monday as the country began easing measures put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Beauty salons, DIY stores, garden centers and florists were also permitted to reopen, the government announced as it laid out its staged plans to lift the lockdown. On May 11th, elementary schools and other shops will be allowed to reopen "if the situation allows," the government said in a statement. Then in June, high schools, zoos and libraries will be allowed to open their doors. Switzerland has nearly 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,600 deaths since the pandemic began.







Harlem undertakers say they are turning families away Coronavirus pandemic creates new normal for funeral homes April 27, 2020 07:27 Two funeral home workers in Harlem, N.Y. said they are turning away families whose loved ones have died because there are more bodies than they can handle. "We want to be able to help everyone," manager Alisha Narvaez told "Kasie DC" Sunday evening, adding that they often have to tell families to call back because they have no room. Both women, who work at International Funeral and Cremation Services, said the emotional toll of helping the families weighs heavily on them. "Just today I had a family call because they're pretty much at the cut-off time for the hospital to hold their loved one. And out of desperation, she cried to us and she begged," said funeral director Nicole Warring, adding the woman was fearful her father would end up buried in an unmarked grave. "It's tough when we just don't have the capacity."







Iran to open mosques in areas with few coronavirus cases Iran plans to loosen restrictions in some parts of the country by classifying regions as either white, yellow or red based on the spread of the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani has said. Mosques will be able to reopen and congregational prayers held in "white" parts of the country, he said Sunday, according to the presidency's website. Rouhani added that it was possible that a region could change color depending on the spread of the virus. Iran has been one of the Middle East's worst hit countries with more than 91,000 cases of coronavirus recorded as of Monday, as well as around 5,800 deaths.






