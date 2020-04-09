Nursing home patient asked Amazon Alexa for help as she lay dying of coronavirus, sister says A nursing home patient in Michigan who got sick with the coronavirus asked Alexa on an Amazon Echo device for help before she died, her sister said. LouAnn Dagen died Saturday, shortly after she was transferred to a hospital in Grand Rapids. She was 66. She was one of 31 residents and five staff members who tested positive for the virus at the nursing home, Metron of Cedar Springs, which is now called Mission Point, according to the facility. The medical examiner's office said Dagen's death was caused by diabetes, hypertension and COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to her sister, Penny. Penny was unable to visit LouAnn in person after the nursing home, like others around the country, restricted visitors due to the pandemic. So, Alexa became LouAnn's primary communications tool with her sister. Read the full story here. Share this -







Jeff Bezos makes warehouse, Whole Foods visits amid outbreak Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos toured a fulfillment center and a Whole Foods on Wednesday to thank staff, an appearance that comes as the company is the subject of scrutiny over how it has treated warehouse workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon tweeted out a video of Bezos, dressed in jeans and a white shirt, receiving a temperature check before walking around, stopping briefly to say hello to staff on the assembly line and in the store. Bezos is wearing a mask and no gloves, though the workers shown in the video are wearing both. Bloomberg reported that the site visits were locations in Dallas. Some warehouse and corporate employees have called for the company to boost pay and protective measures. Last week, Amazon fired one employee in a fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York, who had publicly called on the company to make changes. Amazon said they had let the manager go because he was not self isolating after coming in contact with an infected worker. Today's visits by our founder and CEO @JeffBezos to say thank you to Amazon fulfillment center and @WholeFoods employees. We're all incredibly proud of the thousands of our colleagues working on the front lines to get critical goods to people everywhere during this crisis. pic.twitter.com/wxth2yURON — Amazon (@amazon) April 9, 2020







Melania Trump sports face covering in public service announcement Melania Trump wore a face mask in a new photo tweeted from the first lady's account Thursday as part of a message urging fellow Americans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended coronavirus guidelines. As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do. Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing. pic.twitter.com/HRaQHFgXxn — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2020 Her husband, President Donald Trump, has said he has no plans to use one. "I just don't want to wear one myself, it's a recommendation," he told reporters last Friday. Read more here.







Nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania More than 2,000 additional Pennsylvania residents have tested positive for COVID-19, moving the statewide total of coronavirus cases past 18,000, the state Department of Health announced Thursday. Pennsylvania has experienced 338 deaths and 18,228 cases statewide. More than 87,000 patients have tested negative.







First lawsuit against small business loan program filed by strip club The first lawsuit over the U.S. government's embattled coronavirus small business loan program was filed in federal court Wednesday by a company that operates a strip club in Michigan. It's the first of what could end up being a series of protracted legal battles over which businesses qualify for the hastily-conceived $349 billion relief effort. The lawsuit asserts the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Treasury violated the Constitution by barring coronavirus relief loans for businesses that have "live performances of a prurient sexual nature." Which businesses qualify has evolved since the plan's first version. The plan currently states that businesses merely have to certify that "current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary" and don't have to prove a sharp sales decline or the imminent threat of closure. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees qualify, opening the doors to a wide range of firms, potentially including investment firms and LLCs.







New York bringing in more funeral directors as death toll hits new high Gov. Cuomo bringing in more funeral directors as death toll rises in New York April 9, 2020 02:26 New York state had 799 deaths from coronavirus in one day, its highest daily toll yet in the pandemic, which bringing the total to 7,067, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his press briefing Thursday. The governor said the state will bring in additional funeral directors "to deal with the number of people who have passed." At the same time as deaths have risen, the number of net new hospitalizations is down to 200, the lowest daily increase since the crisis in the state began, Cuomo said. "We are flattening the curve by what we're doing," the governor said, referring to the state's closing of nonessential businesses and social distancing orders. "You can't relax," he said. "If we stop acting the way we're acting you will see those numbers go up."







Senate Democrats block GOP bid for $250 billion in small-business funds amid impasse over coronavirus aid Senate Democrats blocked a Republican proposal to add $250 billion to small-business coronavirus relief funds on Thursday after demanding the inclusion of additional resources for hospitals and state and local governments. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had sought unanimous consent to pass the emergency funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, but Democrats objected, claiming McConnell was politicizing the push for more small-business money. "I am afraid that this unanimous consent is basically a political stunt," Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said following McConnell's request. "This unanimous consent was not negotiated, there was no effort made … so it won't get done. It's not going to be enacted." President Donald Trump and McConnell are pushing for the additional money for small businesses, as the new loan program passed in the $2 trillion stimulus is already in danger of running out of money. Read the full story here.






