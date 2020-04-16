NY Bar Association creates task force to assist with pro bono legal work After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called upon lawyers in the state to volunteer to assist with COVID-19- related cases pro bono, the New York State Bar Association created a task force to handle the demand. The initial request sought lawyers to help residents apply for unemployment benefits, however, according to the Bar Association, “the network is quickly gearing up to handle a range of other issues from evictions to domestic violence to job and housing discrimination.” The New York State Bar Association is working with the state court system to establish a “COVID-19 Recovery Task Force” made up of lawyers, law school deans and legal clerks to assist with the caseload. The task force will be responsible for “setting priorities, recruiting lawyers, coordinating resources and connecting lawyers and clients." Share this -







Trump threatens unprecedented move of adjourning Congress to fill vacancies WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to adjourn Congress so he can unilaterally install nominees to federal positions that he said are pertinent to the coronavirus crisis, an admittedly unprecedented move that critics likened to a dictatorship. Trump said the Senate should either approve his nominees or adjourn so he can "recess appoint" them. Congress holds pro forma sessions when it isn't working, a process Republicans made common under President Barack Obama to prevent him from temporarily filling vacancies without Senate approval. "If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress. The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis," Trump said at a White House briefing. "It is a scam what they do." Read the full story here.







Pennsylvania governor to veto bill that would immediately reopen more businesses U.S. governors begin forming multi-state pacts April 14, 2020 06:44 As the White House pushes for a plan to reopen the country's economy, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania statehouse passed legislation that would allow some businesses to re-open immediately, despite a statewide stay-at-home order put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It goes to Democratic Governor Tom Wolf's desk next, who plans to veto the bill. His office tells NBC News that "reopening businesses too early will only extend the length of the economic hardships created by the pandemic." Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine notes in a letter to the general assembly that the peak of coronavirus has not yet been reached in Pennsylvania, which as of Wednesday night has more than 26,000 cases and 774 deaths. "The decision to shutter non-life sustaining businesses that support families across this commonwealth was a painful one," Levine wrote, "but before we can save livelihoods, we need to save lives." Governor Wolf joined an alliance this week with governors across the northeast to work toward a regional approach to an economic reopening.







Americans lose phone, internet service despite FCC pledge not to disconnect during pandemic Pedestrians walk past a Verizon Wireless store in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images file Some people who just lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic are finding that they have lost something else — phone and internet access. Across the country, suddenly unemployed residents are getting threatening notices, despite an initiative from the Federal Communications Commission that pledged last month to "Keep Americans Connected." "It was a surprise when my line was suddenly disconnected, because I had actually got an email saying that during this time there would be no interruptions to phone service," Aaron Joshua Perra, a hairstylist from Minneapolis, told NBC News. He had his Sprint phone shut off soon after his salon closed down last month. Sprint has since reconnected him. Read the full story here.







South Dakota Gov. Noem, who opposed stay-home order, now faces coronavirus hot spot North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with reporters in Pierre, S.D. on March, 5, 2020. Stephen Groves / AP file Despite an outbreak in South Dakota's biggest city and criticism that there's no statewide shelter in place order, Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday the state is doing better than expected and "bending the curve." "We have cut our peak, and that's a good thing and that is encouraging to all of us," Noem said at a news briefing. "Our health care system can handle what's coming at us." The Republican governor made her remarks as the number of people who've tested positive for coronavirus in the state rose to 1,168, due in large part to a cluster of cases stemming from a meat processing plant in Sioux Falls. There have been six deaths in the state. Read the full story here.







Harry and Meghan donate more than $100k from royal wedding to charity Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, ride in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Matt Cardy / Getty Images file Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday they are donating profits made from the broadcast of their royal wedding to a charity working to feed families during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain, an organization working to alleviate hunger, after discussing the group's work with the Archbishop of Canterbury. "The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to The Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19," the couple's spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. Read the full article here.







Los Angeles County has another record day of deaths At least 42 more Los Angeles County residents have died from coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday, in a second consecutive day of biggest one-day spikes. The death toll from the pandemic had reached 403 by midday, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The department had reported 40 new, confirmed fatalities on Tuesday, which was then the city's highest number of daily deaths in the pandemic.







