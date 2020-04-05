NY gets 1,100 ventilators with help from China, Oregon New York secured a planeload of ventilators from China on Saturday, and Oregon was sending a shipment of its own to battle the coronavirus pandemic at its U.S. core, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. But the governor's startling plan to force hospitals elsewhere in the state to give spare ventilators to the fight in New York City apparently hadn't yet materialized, a day after he ordered them to surrender 20 percent of any unused supply to the National Guard for temporary redistribution. The state got 1,000 ventilators after the Chinese government facilitated a donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Cuomo said. He added that the state of Oregon had volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines. The influx offered some hope after the governor repeatedly warned that the state’s supply of the vital machines would be exhausted in days if the number of critically ill coronavirus patients kept growing at the current rate. “It’s going to make a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said. Ventilators! Governor Cuomo called, and they listened. Medical supplies including 1000 ventilators, and skids of boxed face masks were delivered by China Cargo and Asiana Saturday April 4th. Ground ops crew from WFS handled the arriving freight from the 747 at JFK Airport, pic.twitter.com/oMIkYERJNU — AirportVoice (@AirportVoice) April 4, 2020 Share this -







Massachusetts prisons locked down after inmate deaths Massachusetts prisons are on lockdown following the deaths of multiple inmates, the state's Department of Corrections said Saturday. Beginning Friday, the corrections department is strictly limiting movement within its facilities to allow for greater social distancing. Staff have also been instructed to use personal protective equipment if they need to be within 6 feet of an individual or in an area with inmates who have tested positive for coronavirus. Inmates will eat meals in their units. Previously, screening areas were implemented throughout the state's 16 prisons. People seeking to enter the facilities must have their temperatures taken and "surveyed for risk factors," according to the corrections department. An inmate in his 50s died earlier this week from COVID-19, NBC Boston reported. On Saturday, another inmate died from the virus, according to Boston radio station WBUR. Share this -







Italians told to keep staying home as infections level off An almost deserted Piazza del Popolo in Rome on Saturday. Sipa USA via AP ROME — The government is demanding Italians stay home and not take the leveling off of new coronavirus infections as a sign the emergency is over. The demand follows evidence that more and more Italians are relaxing restrictions. Top government and regional officials took to national television Saturday after photos were published in leading daily Corriere della Sera and La Stampa showing huge crowds of people out shopping in Naples, Rome, Genoa and even the Veneto city of Padua. Lombardy vice governor Fabrizio Sala claimed cell phone date showed 38 percent percent of the region’s people were out and about. That’s the highest figure since March 20. Share this -







First case confirmed in Falkland Islands LONDON — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Falkland Islands, a remote British territory in the South Atlantic. The islands’ government says the patient was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday from the Mount Pleasant Complex, a Royal Air Force base. The patient was in stable condition and not on a ventilator. The Falklands’ chief medical officer Dr. Rebecca Edwards, said authorities were working with the British military on tracing people who may have come into contact with the patient. The U.K., which maintains a permanent military presence on the islands, has sent in extra army medics to help with the fight against the new coronavirus. The islands have a population of about 3,000 and lie off the coast of South America. Britain and Argentina fought a 1982 war over the islands, known to the Argentines as the Malvinas. Share this -







Photo: Spanish nuns make face masks Augustinian nuns make face masks at the San Leandro convent in Seville, Spain, on Saturday. Marcelo del Pozo / Getty Images Share this -







Pelosi hopes to vote on next recovery package this month In a letter to her colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined plans for the next coronavirus recovery package, calling it CARES 2. “It is my hope that we will craft this legislation and bring it to the Floor later this month,” she said in the letter Saturday night. CARES 2 would be a follow-up to the more than $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, Pelosi said, and would "extend and expand this bipartisan legislation to meet the needs of the American people." The cost of the proposed package has not been determined, but Pelosi said it was needed to aid small business owners, farmers, the unemployed, state and local governments, hospitals, and others "on the frontlines of this crisis." Share this -







San Francisco park's 150th birthday celebration goes online Eduardo Vernier wears a mask while sitting under the Francis Scott Key monument at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on March 18, amid the coronavirus outbreak. AP SAN FRANCISCO — Golden Gate Park turned 150 years old on Saturday, but the huge party planned to celebrate San Francisco's beloved treasure had to be postponed. Originally, city officials planned a yearlong celebration that included free museum admission, concerts and the participation of more than 150 cultural institutions and community groups. A giant Ferris wheel that lifts passengers 150 feet into the sky was brought in for the occasion. But the spread of the coronavirus forced them to hold off for now. Instead, they launched an online concert series featuring musical sets performed in the park over the years. They include an appearance by Boz Scaggs at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in 2016 and Metallica's headlining performance at the Outside Lands festival in 2017. “Golden Gate Park has served as a place of inspiration, hope and refuge for San Franciscans for 150 years,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We hope these virtual experiences will bring some joy and entertainment during this challenging times.” Share this -







2 passengers die aboard Coral Princess cruise ship docked in Miami Cruise ship with sick passengers, 2 dead, docks in Florida April 4, 2020 02:02 Two passengers died from COVID-19 aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship, which arrived in Miami Saturday from South America. The ship was carrying 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members. At least 12 people tested positive for coronavirus. "All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed away on Coral Princess," the company said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences." Passengers who are "fit to fly" will be allowed to disembark starting Sunday, the company said. Those guests will be transferred directly from the ship to the Miami International Airport for flights home. Guests who require immediate medical attention will be prioritized, according to Princess cruises. Disembarkation of all guests could take several days. Share this -





