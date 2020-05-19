NYC has lost 270 city employees to COVID-19 The coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 270 New York City public employees, including health workers and emergency medical services employees, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that City Hall wants to provide all of their families death benefits that are usually reserved for first responders who die in the line of duty. The city will work with state lawmakers to put into effect the additional payments, which include pension benefits passed on to survivors. "It's so important for us to say to their families that, 'We will be there for you,' not just words but deeds,” de Blasio told reporters. "Your loved ones gave their all to us; we will there for you." Share this -







Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, dies of COVID-19 Annie Glenn, center, looks at her husband John Glenn's casket alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn as he lies in honor on Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. John Minchillo / AP file Annie Glenn, who was the widow of late astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died Tuesday at age 100. Glenn died of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University. At the time of John Glenn's death in 2016, the two had been married 73 years. She had moved out of the apartment they shared in Columbus in recent years and gone to live with her daughter, Lyn, according to Wilson. After learning skills that helped her to control a severe stutter, Glenn became an advocate for people with communication disorders. Read the full story here.







Florida passes 2,000 coronavirus deaths Florida reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide coronavirus death toll above 2,000. In total, 46,944 people have tested positive and 2,052 people have died in the Sunshine State.







Australian restaurant filling tables with cardboard customers A restaurant in Australia restaurant is filling tables with cardboard customers to make patrons feel less lonely while eating. Frank Angeletta, owner of Five Dock Dining in Sydney, Australia, told NBC News affiliate 7News that he has also prepared ambient background noise, including chatter and clinking silverware, to play in the background. The restaurant opened this past Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and capacity was limited to 10 patrons at a time, per government regulations.







Federal appeals court orders New York to hold Democratic presidential primary A federal appeals court ordered Tuesday that New York's presidential primary be reinstated, and that the names former presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders be among those allowed on the presidential primary ballot. The new order is the latest, and possibly final, development in a months-long fight between members of the New York State Board of Elections and a handful of former presidential candidates like Yang and Sanders over whether a candidate who has suspended their campaign should be allowed to remain on a ballot and thereby eligible to collect delegates to the Democratic National Convention. The New York State Board of Elections confirmed to NBC News they do not plan to appeal this morning's decision, setting the stage for the presidential primary to return to ballots for the state's June 23 primary. Last month, the board removed Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders from the ballot, pointing to his decision to drop out of the presidential race and a recent law that gave the board the power to remove candidates from the ballot after they dropped out. That move effectively canceled the state's Democratic presidential primary. But Sanders' lawyers had argued against removing him, arguing that he was still fighting for convention delegates to have influence at the convention despite having ended his quest for the nomination. Yang brought a lawsuit against the board over the decision, and the Sanders camp hired a lawyer and penned a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the challenge. A federal circuit court judge disagreed with the board's decision, ruling on May 5 that the primary proceed with the candidates who were on the ballot as of April 26. This includes Sanders, Yang, Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. And on Tuesday, the 2nd District Court of Appeals, the federal appeals court that covers New York, upheld the lower court's decision. In a tweet responding to the decision, "America's Promise," a super PAC formed by former senior Sanders advisors after his campaign ended, wrote "Democracy prevails."







Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Reba McEntire reschedule tours Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are postponing their summer tours until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, joining a growing list of artists that have put their plans on hold. "Hopefully this doesn't come as too much of a surprise, but as much as we were looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority," the artists wrote in a joint post on Green Day's Twitter account on Tuesday. Reba McEntire also announced that she will be rescheduling her upcoming arena tour, which was slated to start in July. "I can't wait to see everybody when we know it's safe to gather again," McEntire wrote in a statement. "We've worked so hard on this new show and I'll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!" Ticketholders for both tours will have the option to transfer their tickets to a summer 2021 concert date or receive a refund.







Nursing home workers say they face retaliation for reporting COVID-19 risks James Carter, a certified nursing assistant at Alden Lakeland nursing home, outside his home in Chicago. Joshua Lott / for NBC News Long before nursing homes became a breeding ground for the coronavirus, workers have faced low wages, strenuous conditions, communication breakdowns and staffing shortages, according to nursing home workers, advocates and industry experts. But the virus has now turned these challenges into a full-blown crisis for these workers — the majority of whom are women and people of color — who have suddenly found themselves on the front lines of the pandemic, with limited protection and outside oversight. And some say they have faced retaliation for reporting problematic working conditions. "Direct care workers are already living paycheck to paycheck," said Kezia Scales, director of policy research for PHI, a national research and consulting organization for long-term care workers and personal aides. "Now they are being asked to put their lives on the line for $13 an hour." Read the full story here.







CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into next year and beyond, a CDC spokeswoman and researchers conducting the effort told Reuters. The CDC study, expected to launch in June or July, will test samples from blood donors in 25 metropolitan areas for antibodies created when the immune system fights the coronavirus, said Dr. Michael Busch, director of the nonprofit Vitalant Research Institute. Read more.







Environmental activists warn about increase in road traffic from coronavirus fears Greenpeace Germany has warned that limiting the number of passengers on public transportation to control the spread of the coronavirus could prompt more people to drive and subsequently increase carbon dioxide emissions from road traffic. The German branch of the environmental activism group said people who fear being exposed to the virus on buses and trains could add 20 billion kilometers of car travel in German cities each year, adding roughly 3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. Greenpeace Germany published their calculations Tuesday, and encouraged cities to invest in climate-friendly alternatives to public transportation. "To ensure that [coronavirus] does not also infect changes in the traffic sector, cities must now create more space for cyclists and pedestrians," Greenpeace traffic expert Marion Tiemann said in a statement. "With better cycling and walking paths, cities can prevent people from being forced back into their cars."







Medical journal rebuts Trump's claims in WHO letter A British medical journal Tuesday rebutted claims by President Donald Trump that the World Health Organization had consistently ignored reports of the virus spreading in China in early December, including ones featured in its publication. In a letter published Monday, Trump's excoriated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying the organization had "failed to independently investigate credible reports that conflicted directly with the Chinese government's official accounts." "This statement is factually incorrect," The Lancet, a general medical journal, responded in a statement. "The Lancet published no report in December, 2019, referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China." Read more here.






