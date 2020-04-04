NYC landlord waives April rent for 200 tenants Mario Salerno, a landlord in New York, has forgiven the rent of all 200 tenants in his building for the month of April. NBC New York Mario Salerno, a New York City landlord who owns roughly 80 apartments in Brooklyn, told his 200 tenants that they would not have to pay rent for the month of April. He told NBC New York that he waived the rent after some of his tenants told him that they were worried about making their payment because they lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I want everybody to be healthy. That's the whole thing," Salerno, 59, said. Read the full story here. Share this -







New Jersey has nearly 850 deaths, a hundred more than from the 9/11 attacks New Jersey has lost nearly 100 more residents to the coronavirus pandemic than it did in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the governor said Saturday at a news conference. Over the last 24 hours, 200 people in the state have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 846. In the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, New Jersey lost 750 of its residents. "We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 than we did on the September 11th attacks," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "This pandemic is writing one of the greatest tragedies in our state's history and just as we have committed to never forgetting those lost on 9/11, we must commit to never forgetting those we are losing to this pandemic." The governor then held a brief moment of silence. New Jersey, the second worst-hit state in the pandemic, now has 34,124 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Murphy also announced that he and State Police Col. Patrick Callahan are giving towns and counties the ability to ban rentals to seasonal tenants and transient guests flocking to the state to escape the pandemic. "Social distancing does not work by relocating to the Shore," the governor tweeted. Share this -







Nearly 3,000 firefighters and EMTs out sick in NYC, but over 100 have returned to work Nearly 3,000 of New York City's firefighters and Emergency Medical Services workers are still out sick. But a senior fire department official told NBC News that well over 100 employees who were ill with coronavirus or related symptoms have returned to working on the front lines. That includes EMTs, firefighters and civilians, who are helping to replenish the ranks. Among those on sick leave are nearly one in four of the city's EMS members. As of Saturday, 426 members of the city's fire department have tested positive for coronavirus, a department official said. Share this -







Stranded Coral Princess cruise ship with coronavirus patients docks in Florida Cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for coronavirus docks in Florida April 4, 2020 02:17 The Coral Princess cruise ship, which has at least 12 people with coronavirus on board, arrived at Port Miami on Saturday morning after initially being blocked from docking after the U.S. Coast Guard determined the ship lacked a plan for disembarking. The ship has 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members. Negin Kamali, public relations director of Princess Cruises, said in a statement to NBC News that "disembarkation for guests who are fit to fly is anticipated to begin on Sunday, April 5. These guests will transfer direct from the ship to Miami International Airport for flights home." Patricia Abril, press secretary for the Miami-Dade mayor, told NBC News in a statement that two patients in critical condition were taken to a hospital in Hialeah while at least nine others were expected to go to a hospital in Orlando. Sixty Florida residents will be taken to their homes, and 336 other passengers will be transported home on domestic flights. The remaining passengers, who are British and Australian, will be put on charter flights to London and Los Angeles. "Timing for all this is being managed by the cruise line," said Abril. Share this -







Queen Elizabeth to give rare televised address about the coronavirus Queen Elizabeth after recording her annual Christmas Day message at Windsor Castle in England on Dec. 23, 2019. Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images file Queen Elizabeth II will give a rare televised address on Sunday night to address the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. It will be the fourth time the Queen has made a special broadcast. The Palace said the speech was recorded at Windsor Castle and will broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The only other times the Queen has made a televised address were following the 2002 death of the Queen Mother, ahead of Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, and one about the First Gulf War in 1991. Read the full story here. Share this -







N.Y. getting 1,000 ventilators from China as state gears up for peak cases in 4 to 8 days Cuomo announces New York is receiving new ventilators from Oregon and China April 4, 2020 03:38 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is getting a donation of 1,000 ventilators from China and another 140 from the state of Oregon. The news comes as the state gears up for its peak in coronavirus cases, which the governor said is expected in four to eight days. "In some ways, I want to get to that apex, get to the other side of that apex and slide down that mountain," the governor said. "On the other hand, we have to be ready for that fight and we have to handle that fight." Cuomo said New York has been stymied in its effort to get an order of 17,000 ventilators. He also said that the Jacob Javits Convention Center, which has been converted into a 2,500-bed hospital, has begun to receive COVID-19 patients. . Share this -







Trump says he will ask Congress for more money for small businesses President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he would ask Congress for more money for small business loans if the money already allocated runs out. I will immediately ask Congress for more money to support small businesses under the #PPPloan if the allocated money runs out. So far, way ahead of schedule. @BankofAmerica & community banks are rocking! @SBAgov @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020 The rollout of the small business coronavirus relief funds has been off to a shaky start since it opened on Friday. Many small business owners reported the website crashing and banks were unclear of the guidelines and reported being overwhelmed with demand. Any additional funds would likely have to wait. Congress is currently on recess and is not expected to return until April 20. Lawmakers have indicated that they will not be considering any new legislation before then. Share this -







Faced with their own virus fears, crisis hotline counselors answer surge in calls The Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services Crisis Lines typically average about 10,800 calls per month. Calls to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline have dipped slightly since the virus crisis began, but calls to the Disaster Distress Helpline have tripled. Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services At first, coronavirus-related calls to the crisis hotlines at Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services came in a trickle: In February, just 22 callers mentioned the virus. By the end of March, that number had skyrocketed to more than 1,800. With an average of 10,800 calls in any given month, Didi Hirsch’s hotlines are constantly ringing. Based in California, it is one of three crisis centers nationwide that takes calls through the Disaster Distress Helpline, a 24-hour hotline that helps people cope with anything from natural disasters to public health emergencies. But the coronavirus crisis has felt different than past events that prompted a spike in calls, such as wildfires, mass shootings or celebrity suicides, say those who answer the phones. Unlike the pandemic, which seems to worsen by the day, those tragedies had a clear end to them, and did not necessarily have a direct effect on crisis counselors who take calls or answer online chats. Read the full story here. Share this -







UK has more than 700 deaths in 24 hours The United Kingdom has 41,903 people confirmed positive for the virus as of Saturday, out of a total of 183,190 people who have been tested, the Department of Health and Social Care announced. This is up by nearly 4,000 cases since Friday. UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 4 April, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 3 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 4,313 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/XOGZ8TvAOR — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 4, 2020 The death toll is now at 4,313, an increase of 708 deaths over the day before. The British government is working to meet a target of conducting 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of April, after being criticized for low numbers of testing. Share this -





