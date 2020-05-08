NYC man accused of selling stolen COVID-19 tests, failing to send results A New York City man is accused of selling stolen COVID-19 tests online, falsely claiming he was connected to a lab — and when his victims sent swabs to the "lab" for testing, they never received any results. Henry Sylvain Gindt II, 34, of Queens, was charged with committing mail fraud and wire fraud, and conspiring to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. Gindt obtained the stolen test kits from a lab employee, then advertised the testing services on his website for YouHealth Inc., advertising the stolen testing services for $135 to $200, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady. "Once the testing kit services (including the nasal swabs used for collection and packaging to send to the lab) were ordered, Gindt would have them overnighted to consumers with a request to then complete a medical questionnaire to screen for COVID-19 symptoms," authorities said in the release. "Gindt II sent the test kits to consumers via FedEx overnight using the FedEx account in the name of an entity identified in the complaint as 'Lab' and an individual identified as 'T. A.' Gindt II directed consumers to swab themselves and send their test kits to 'Lab' for testing. The consumers never received any test results." The case began after a resident from western Pennsylvania tipped off authorities about an email from Gindt advertising his testing services scheme. His websites for YouHealth.shop and YouHealth.me were shut down in mid-April. Share this -







Number of people in some NYC parks will be limited New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday that capacity would be limited at certain parks that got busy last weekend. The number of people allowed into Hudson River Park's Piers 45 and 46 on Manhattan's West Side and Domino Park in Brooklyn will be limited, and people will be asked to leave after a certain amount of time to make space for social distancing. "Why are we doing this? Because it saves lives and that's what we're going to tell people from the beginning," he said. The mayor said if the initiative works it will be applied to more places. The Brooklyn district attorney's office released data late Thursday that showed of the 40 people arrested for social distancing violations in the borough since mid-March, 35 were black and four were Hispanic. All of the cases were dropped, but de Blasio tweeted that "the disparity in the numbers does NOT reflect our values." "Our police officers are being asked to do something they've never trained for," de Blasio said Friday.







Pakistan set to ease lockdown as coronavirus cases pass 26,000 Pakistan's confirmed cases of coronavirus passed 26,000 on Friday, with the country's lockdown expected to be lifted on Saturday. The country has seen a rapid increase in the number of cases over the past month, with approximately 1,000 new cases reported per day in the last week. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the lockdown would be reintroduced if coronavirus cases increased in the future, and distancing procedures needed to be followed by reopened businesses. It has been reported that many health workers in Pakistan have complained of lack of proper protective equipment when they are working with those who have contracted the virus.







E.U. gives millions of masks to healthcare workers across Europe The European Commission — the executive branch of the European Union — will start dispatching 10 million masks to health care workers across the 27-country bloc and in the U.K. The Commission says a first batch of 1.5 million masks will be shipped to 17 member states and Britain over the next few days. The stock, purchased through an E.U. fund set up to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, will be distributed in weekly installments over the next six weeks. "This is E.U. solidarity in action to help respond to the needs of European health systems and 3 billion euros has been mobilized from the E.U. budget to directly support national efforts," Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for health and food safety, said on Friday.







Melinda Gates on 'TODAY' says 'I'm surprised we've wasted so much time' “I'm surprised we've wasted so much time. That we haven't had leadership at the national level to get out tests in the right way, protective gear in the right way, contact tracing in the right way… And so you're seeing what's happening. And it's chaos." - @MelindaGates pic.twitter.com/yunFAxWb0n — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 8, 2020 Share this -







Portugal PM laments international fight for medical equipment during outbreak Portugal's prime minister says his country has learned a tough lesson over the past two months of the pandemic: that you can't depend on foreign suppliers for essential medical equipment. "We can't be relying on a market that's uncontrolled and brutal, with an almost physical brawl going on to buy one ventilator here, another there," Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Friday. He announced plans to step up national production so that Portugal can become self-sufficient in the production of masks, personal protective equipment and ventilators. He said that if Portugal is going to move on from the current lockdown and "learn to live together with the virus," it's crucial that there are enough breathing machines available in case things go wrong. Costa spoke during a visit to Portugal's Engineering and Development Center, where a crowdfunding scheme has enabled it to produce an expected 400 breathing machines this month. The country has reported more than 25,000 cases as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.







Trump says he will get tested for coronavirus antibodies President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not yet been tested for coronavirus antibodies but would be taking the test in the future. "I will do that," Trump said in an interview with "Fox & Friends" about taking the antibody test. "Who knows, some people had it and they didn't even know they had it." Antibody tests provide information about whether a person's immune system has developed antibodies needed to fight off a particular infection. A positive test means a person has antibodies, and therefore had the virus at some point; a negative test means a person does not have antibodies and has not yet contracted the virus. Trump is believed to have been in close contact with multiple people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House said Thursday that Trump's personal valet, who works in the West Wing serving the president his meals, among other duties, had tested positive for the coronavirus. In March, a Brazilian official Trump met with at Mar-a-Lago also tested positive for the virus. Read the full story here.







FDA moves to expand testing capacity with at-home collection kits The Food and Drug Administration has released guidelines for manufacturers to develop kits for consumers to collect samples at home to be sent off to labs for COVID-19 testing. Currently, one kit, made by LabCorp, is authorized for at-home collection. On Wednesday, the FDA wrote on its website that it is supportive of at-home self-collection, provided there is data "data and science to support consumer safety and test accuracy." Such kits would provide swabs, tubes and other tools necessary to ship specimens to a lab for analysis. The move is meant to greatly expand the number of people able to be tested for the coronavirus.






