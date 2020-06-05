NYC Mayor addresses detainment of essential worker after curfew

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated Friday that essential workers are exempt from the city's 8 p.m. curfew after a food delivery worker was detained by officers on Thursday night.
The 8 p.m. curfew began Tuesday and will remain in effect until Sunday.
A delivery worker on Thursday was cuffed, but not arrested, by officers near Central Park West, according to NBC New York. A journalist who was standing in front of her home was "roughed up" by police the day before, NBC New York reported.
De Blasio said it needs to be "abundantly clear" to both the NYPD and essential workers that people "doing their job are exempted from curfew."
As far as "news media out there doing their job, reporting, looking at the truth," de Blasio said. "Their right to do their job must be protected at all times."
The curfew will remain in effect until Monday morning as originally planned, he said.
35m ago / 2:59 PM UTC
Trump speaking in the Rose Garden about #GeorgeFloyd : "Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'This is a great thing happening for our country.' A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody."
The citywide curfew in Philadelphia will resume at 8 p.m. tonight, June 5, and will continue until 6 a.m. Saturday. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance. pic.twitter.com/v3fY4WNasW
— Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020
Jon Schuppe
2h ago / 1:06 PM UTC
‘A giant mistake’: Police jeopardized more than protesters’ civil rights with crackdowns
The aggressive police response to demonstrations over George Floyd's death shows that departments have not learned the lessons of earlier protests in Baltimore over the death of Freddie Gray and in Ferguson, Missouri, over the death of Michael Brown, experts said.
The way police in many cities have responded to the recent protests — including clashes in which officers may have violated protesters' civil rights — threatens to jeopardize the limited progress on reforms made over the past several years.
“I don’t think anyone would agree that police have emerged better off than they were a few days ago,” said Edward Maguire, an Arizona State University criminologist who researches police response to protests. He has seen images of officers beating up protesters and firing tear gas and rubber bullets on crowds in ways that may have made things worse, he said. “They have actively diminished their image over the past few days and it’s a giant mistake for them to have responded in that way.”
Mobile, Alabama, removes Confederate statue without warning
The city of Mobile, Alabama, removed a Confederate statue early Friday, without making any public announcements about it beforehand.
The bronze figure of Adm. Raphael Semmes had become a flashpoint for protest in the city. AL.com reported that it was removed from its pedestal after being vandalized this week and before demonstrations announced for Sunday calling for it to be taken down.
The removal of the 120-year-old figure follows days of protests in Alabama and across the nation over killings by police of African Americans. Some other Confederate symbols are coming down around the South. The city of Birmingham removed a towering obelisk after another statue was toppled by protesters. Virginia's governor has decided to remove a huge statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, after city authorities said they'll remove other Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue.
Isobel van Hagen and Colin Sheeley
4h ago / 12:02 PM UTC
Dallas implements ‘duty to intervene’ policy after George Floyd’s death
The Dallas Police Department implemented a new “duty to intervene” order in a reaction to watching co-workers of a Minneapolis police officer either assist or stand by as George Floyd suffocated to death while the officer applied pressure with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
“It shall be the duty of every employee present at any scene where physical force is being applied to either stop, or attempt to stop, another employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required,” the new general order says, according to a news release obtained by NBC affiliate KXAS on Thursday evening.
The order was developed to create a culture where what happened to Floyd does not happen again, the statement said. It came after protesters gathered outside the Dallas Police Association building on Thursday to ensure police accountability, according to NBCDallas-Fort Worth.
Isobel van Hagen and Kurt Chirbas
5h ago / 10:54 AM UTC
NYPD 'detained' food delivery worker, mayor says it's 'not acceptable'
New York City police "detained" a delivery person for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew on Wednesday evening, even though city guidelines exempt delivery people, according to videos on social media and the police department.
The video, filmed by Kirsti Karttunen, shows a food delivery driver who worked for DoorDash — a food delivery service company — handcuffed by multiple police officers. The officers tell him to calm down as he shouts.
This delivery guy thought he’s an essential worker, police seemed to disagree. The rules issued before the curfew very unclear but according to the state, restaurants, bar & food industry workers are classified as essential. #nycurfew#NYCPolicepic.twitter.com/OyZVuDkPuM
Police told NBC affiliate WNBC that the delivery worker was "detained" for a short period of time until his credentials were verified, then he was released.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio later tweeted that “This is NOT acceptable and must stop. Food delivery is essential work and is EXEMPTED from the curfew.”
“We are alarmed by reports that a courier appears to have been arrested this evening in New York City shortly after curfew,” DoorDash said in a statement. “We are gathering information and are in contact with city officials to determine what transpired. Essential workers must be able to complete their work and feel safe and secure while doing so, and we are prepared to provide them with our support.”
Isobel van Hagen and Diana Dasrath
5h ago / 10:50 AM UTC
Kanye West sets up college savings fund for George Floyd's daughter, joins march in Chicago
Rapper Kanye West has donated $2 million to the families and legal teams of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, a spokesperson for West told NBC News on Thursday. West has also set up a college savings fund for Floyd’s daughter Gianna, and made a donation to cover all legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families.
Floyd and Taylor — who were both black and unarmed — were recently killed by police, and a white Georgia man shot and killed Arbery, also black and unarmed.
The rapper and fashion designer also appeared at a march in his hometown Chicago on Thursday evening, demanding that the city keep police officers out of their schools, according to NBC News affiliate 5Chicago.