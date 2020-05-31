NYC mayor defends police vehicles driving through crowd

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared to defended police officers who were videotaped driving vehicles through a group of protesters in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Protesters appeared to stop the NYPD vehicle in the street with metal barricades before the police drove though, multiple videos uploaded to Twitter showed.

"I've seen that video ... it's inappropriate to surround a police vehicle and threaten the police officer, that's wrong on its face," de Blasio told reporters just before midnight.

"If a police officer is in that situation, they have to get out of that situation. The video was upsetting and I wish the officers hadn’t done that. But I also understand they didn't start the situation."