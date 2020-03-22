NYC Mayor: If Trump doesn't act, 'people will die who could have lived otherwise'

No new domestic cases in China for second day in row China’s National Health Commission on Friday reported no new local coronavirus cases, which marked the second time it has done so since the epidemic began. There were 39 new cases reported on the mainland Thursday, but all were called “new imported confirmed cases.” Deaths on the mainland rose by three, bringing the total dead to 3,248, according to the health commission’s numbers. There have been 80,967 cases reported on the mainland in all, the national health commission said. Italy has surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus, with the country reporting 3,405 fatalities as of Thursday afternoon Eastern Time. The coronavirus outbreak began in China, but the World Health Organization said last week that Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic. Share this -







Invictus Games postpones, looks ahead to 2021 The Invictus Games scheduled for May 9-16 in The Hague have been postponed until next year because of coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the international competition for veterans announced Thursday. “We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021,” organizers said in a statement. Prince Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a video that "this was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make." Share this -







Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo games MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, Japan — The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan. The flame, carried in a special canister, touched down amid growing doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say it will, but postponement or cancellation is viewed increasingly as a possible option. Share this -





