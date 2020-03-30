NYC Mayor says traditional hospitals to be converted into full intensive care units

Gannett, publisher of USA Today and other newspapers, is temporarily slashing salaries Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper publisher by print circulation, is cutting editorial salaries, the company announced Monday. "We expect our revenue to decline considerably during this period and we need to address this situation head on. By choosing a collective sacrifice, we can keep our staff intact, reduce our cost structure, deliver for our readers and clients and be ready to emerge strong and with opportunity to grow when this crisis passes," Paul Bascobert, CEO and president of Gannett Media, wrote in a memo to staff. According to the memo, executives will be taking a 25 percent pay cut, and some journalists will be asked to give up one week of salary per month. Bascobert said he will not draw any salary until the pay reductions are reversed. Gannett, whose titles include USA Today and The Des Moines Register, recently merged with New Media Investment Group and promised cutbacks even before the devastating effects of coronavirus on the advertising economy. It had previously targeted $300 million in cost cuts in 2020. Share this -







Massachusetts veterinary school loans out ventilators to support Boston hospital Dr. Alastair Cribb, a veterinarian and dean of Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, told NBC News that its facilities loaned out four ventilators and donated personal protective equipment to support hospital staff at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. “We have other ventilators that we could use short term with our patients,” Dr. Cribb said, referring to animal patients. He said that other U.S. veterinary hospitals have also donated ventilators. Cribb added that his veterinary center is no longer allowing people with their pets into its clinics for safety precautions. “We speak to them on the phone, get the animal in,” Dr. Cribb said. “It’s very important that veterinary medicine is still available for people that need to care for their animals while keeping everyone as safe as possible.” Share this -







Cuomo says New York curve continues to grow as deaths top 1,200 New York Gov. Cuomo: ‘No American is immune’ to coronavirus March 30, 2020 02:17 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state’s curve continues to go up, as it now has 66,497 cases, including 1,218 deaths — up from 965 deaths the previous day. “Those numbers are daunting,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “It’s continuing to move across the state of New York. Anyone who says this situation is a New York City only situation is in a state of denial.” The governor said that among the over 66,000 people with the virus, 9,517 are hospitalized and 2,352 of those are ICU patients, adding that 4,204 patients have been discharged. “What you see us going through here, you will see happening across this whole country,” Cuomo warned. The governor called on health care professionals across the country whose communities are not currently in crisis to come to New York and lend a hand. “Come help us please and we will return the favor,” he said. Cuomo spoke of the need for more medical supplies, and the difficulty of getting supplies while competing against other states, private hospitals, and the federal government. Share this -







Pentagon directs military bases to stop releasing coronavirus figures The Pentagon has directed military bases to no longer provide specific numbers of COVID-19 cases to the press and public, citing operational security concerns and the need to ensure America’s adversaries don’t see any vulnerabilities. Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said the Defense Department will continue to provide total numbers of coronavirus cases at the service level but will not release figures specific to each base. “If a commander believes that COVID-19 could affect the readiness of our strategic deterrent or strategic response forces, we understandably protect that information from public release and falling into the hands of our adversaries - as we expect they would do the same,” Hoffman said in a statement. As of 5 a.m. Monday, there were 569 uniformed military members who have tested positive for the virus but no deaths, according to the Pentagon. An additional 220 Defense Department, 190 dependents, and 64 contractors have tested positive. One contractor and one dependent have died from the virus. Share this -







First minor in NYC dies New York City reported its first death of a minor on Monday, as the city's death toll rose to 790. Like the majority of those who have died from COVID-19, the minor had an underlying health condition. Of the 790 people who have died from COVID-19 in the city, all but 13 had underlying conditions. The city department of health's definition of "underlying conditions" includes diabetes, lung disease, cancer, immunodeficiency, heart disease, hypertension, asthma, kidney disease, and GI/liver disease. Share this -







Coronavirus unemployment rate could hit 32 percent, Fed estimates Unemployment could hit 47 million, or 32 percent, according to a recent analysis from the Federal Reserve. That rate would be higher than levels seen during the Great Depression, where unemployment peaked at 24.9 percent. “These are very large numbers by historical standards, but this is a rather unique shock that is unlike any other experienced by the U.S. economy in the last 100 years,” St. Louis Fed economist Miguel Faria-e-Castro wrote in a research paper. That figure does not estimate the impact of recently passed government stimulus, which will extend unemployment benefits and subsidize companies for not cutting staff and extending unemployment benefits. A record 3.28 million Americans filed initial jobless claims for the week ended March 21. Economists expect another 2.65 million to join them this week. Share this -





