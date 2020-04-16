NYC medical residents treating coronavirus describe 'living a nightmare' On the front lines of the coronavirus crisis that has swept through New York City, a medical resident in Brooklyn decided to write about dealing with a historic pandemic at what is an early and critical time in the career of a doctor. "Throughout these last couple of weeks I've hit a whole range of emotions," the resident, who works at several hospitals in Brooklyn, wrote in text shared with NBC News. "There have been multiple days where I'd come home and just feel … defeated." "As this is going on, it feels like no matter what you do, what treatment you give, you are slowly watching someone die," the resident wrote in the passage. Medical residents in New York City described their fears and hopes to NBC News and said they never imagined they would have to bear witness to so much death this early in their careers. Read the full story. Share this -







Nearly half of Brits report high levels of anxiety during lockdown, survey says Nearly half of adults in the U.K. are suffering from high levels of anxiety after three weeks of nationwide lockdown to stem the coronavirus epidemic, according to a survey from Britain's national statistics office. The survey, which polled 1,581 adults between March 27 and April 6, also showed that four in five people said they were very worried or somewhat worried about the effect that the coronavirus is having on their life right now. Just over half said it was affecting their well-being. The survey covered a time period after the U.K. government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23. It's expected the lockdown will be extended on Thursday.







Australia says coronavirus restrictions to continue at least four more weeks Coogee beach in Sydney sits empty during the coronavirus lockdown on Thursday. Saeed Khan / AFP - Getty Images Australia will keep in place restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, despite signs that Canberra has been successful in slowing infection rates. Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases and plan a response to any further local outbreaks. Morrison said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.







Official 'very skeptical' Oktoberfest will happen this fall Revelers strain to receive the first 1-liter-mug of beer during the opening weekend of the 2019 Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. Johannes Simon / Getty Images The Minister of Bavaria Markus Soder is "very skeptical" that Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, will happen this fall, he told German public broadcaster BR on Thursday. He "cannot imagine such a large event at this time," Soder said in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. Oktoberfest is held annually in Bavaria's capital Munich, with the tradition beginning in 1810. Organizers said they expected to make a decision on the festival in June at the latest.







'I have to walk my teddy bear': Italians come up with unlikely excuses to defy lockdown An Italian police officer talks to a driver in Rome on Wednesday, April 8 during the country's lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Filippo Monteforte / AFP - Getty Images An empathic woman out of her house to comfort her friend whose chicken had died. A grief-struck man visiting his grandma at the cemetery while the woman is well and alive at home. A woman walking her tortoise in the park. In Italy, where the government has enforced some of the most strict lockdown restrictions in the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus, people have come up with some unlikely excuses to get out of the house. From the man walking his son's stuffed animal to the couple candidly admitting that their love couldn't keep them apart, the stories caught the attention of a Rome-based journalist, Salvatore Dama, who started a daily top-ten list of the most tragicomic reasons Italians found to defy the lockdown. His daily Facebook lists, based on local news reports, became so popular that he decided to turn them into an e-book, with proceeds going towards a hospital in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit cities in Italy.







The number of reported coronavirus deaths in long-term care facilities has more than doubled to 5,670 since last week, according to state health data gathered by NBC News, driven by huge increases in hard-hit states like New York, where more than two percent of nursing home residents have died of the virus. The death count is based on data from 29 state health departments and includes nursing homes, assisted living and other long-term care facilities. An NBC News investigation published last week found 2,246 deaths associated with long-term care facilities in 24 states. There are now 3,466 long-term care facilities in 39 states with known coronavirus infections, according to state data – nearly 1,000 more facilities than state officials reported to NBC News last week. Read the full story. Share this -







Germany plans partial reopening of shops and schools A helper of the German Red Cross, left, takes a smear from a patient in his car during the official opening of a drive-through coronavirus testing center in Dresden on Wednesday. Jens Meyer / AP Germany will begin to reopen some shops and schools as of next week as it moves to ease lockdown restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Wednesday. Merkel said some businesses of up to 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) in size will be allowed to reopen as early as next Monday. Schools are set to reopen after May 3. "We have achieved something that wasn't sure at the beginning, that our doctors, our nurses, everybody who's working in hospitals, have not been overwhelmed," she said. "Our healthcare system has held up." However, Merkel warned that this is a "fragile interim result," and citizens would have to continue living with the virus until there is a medication, and ideally a vaccine.






