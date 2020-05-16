NYC tourist who posted pics at the beach in Hawaii arrested for violating quarantine rule

New York will reopen racetracks as COVID-19 deaths keep declining Cuomo discusses decision to reopen horse racing tracks without fans May 16, 2020 02:40 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the state will on June 1 reopen its horse-racing tracks. Watkins Glen International automobile racetrack will also reopen. But events at all the tracks will be without fans. The state is "looking for all opportunities to reopen economic activity without crowds," Cuomo said. In addition, Westchester County and Suffolk County in the New York City metropolitan area will soon be able to perform elective surgeries and provide ambulatory care. "Hospitals are safe places to go," said Cuomo. "We want to make sure that people who need medical services get it." As the state continues it's phased reopening, Cuomo said officials anticipate a possible increase in coronavirus cases, but, he added, "We don't want to see a spike" that would overwhelm hospitals' capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. The number of deaths from the virus increased on Friday to 157, compared to the previous day's 132, which was the lowest number of fatalities the state saw this week. The number of new hospitalizations was 400, down from the prior day's tally of 431, Cuomo said. Share this -







Thailand extends ban on international flights until end of June Thailand on Saturday extended a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June, the country's aviation regulator said. The Civil Aviation Authority's, which comes as new cases in the country dwindle, extends a previous order that was set to run until the end of May. The country has started to relax local restrictions after reporting single-digit increases of infections from the virus this month. On Saturday, the country reported no new cases and no new deaths, leaving the total at 3,025 cases of the virus and 56 fatalities.







Soccer kicks off in Germany as first major sports league reopens amid pandemic U.S. international Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig battles for possession with Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga match in February Alex Grimm / Bongarts/Getty Images file As Germany's top soccer league, known as the Bundesliga, prepares to kick off for the first time since the country entered a coronavirus lockdown, 10-time U.S. international Tyler Adams admitted there was one thing he had not thought about — how he will celebrate if he scores for his RB Leipzig team on Saturday. "I haven't thought about anything yet," the 21-year-old midfielder told NBC News, adding that he would hopefully get a goal against SC Freiburg. "That's my first concern, and then we'll see," he said. In the week leading up to the game, Adams has been living in quarantine with his teammates at his team's training ground in the eastern German city of Leipzig. Read the full story here.







RNC plans in-person convention 100 days out WASHINGTON — Despite warnings from health officials about the potential risks of mass gatherings this summer, the Republican National Committee says it's still planning an in-person convention for this August in Charlotte, N.C. The RNC expects as many as 50,000 visitors to gather to re-nominate President Trump. "This 5-star event will play an integral role in promoting local businesses and generating millions of dollars across the region. It will leave a lasting impact," the group said on Saturday — Saturday also marks the 100-day countdown to the event. The stage is left empty after Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus left the stage during protests on the floor on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Alex Wong / Getty Images file Earlier in May, the RNC announced it was adding a medical expert as a senior adviser to the convention planning team to develop "health and safety protocols." That came after NBC News reported the group was considering alterations to the traditional four-day spectacle due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic National Committee already pushed back their Milwaukee, Wis. convention from mid-July to August because of health concerns. The DNC has left open the possibility that parts of the convention will be held virtually, but officials expect a portion of the event will be held in-person.







Greeks return to beaches in heat wave, but keep umbrellas apart Visitors at Alimos beach, near Athens, on Saturday. Yorgos Karahalis / AP Greeks flocked to the seaside on Saturday when more than 500 beaches reopened, as the country sought to walk a fine line between protecting people from the coronavirus while reviving the tourism sector that many depend on for their livelihoods. For a lot of people in Greece, it was a first foray into a big public venue since the country began easing its lockdown earlier this month, and it also coincided with the first heat wave of the year. Sun-seekers were required to respect distancing rules, which even stipulated how far umbrellas must be kept apart. No more than 40 people were allowed per 1,000 square meters (10,750 square feet), while umbrella poles had to be 13 feet apart, with canopies no closer than one meter to one another (about three feet), according to a government-issued manual, complete with a diagram. Greece has reported a fraction of the coronavirus cases of neighboring countries — more than 2,800 infections with 160 deaths.







Wave of 'vaccine nationalism' hinders global efforts to halt virus The coronavirus crosses borders without regard for national boundaries or identities. But the response to it, and the hunt for a vaccine, has been caught up in a tide of nationalism that was already sweeping the world before the virus hit, and which may end up delaying distribution of a vaccine to billions of people. A competitive vision outlined in the United States and other vaccine-producing powerhouses such as China and India threatens to undermine the efforts of dozens of countries, which are raising billions of dollars in an attempt to find an effective immunizing shot that they say should be available equally around the world. Some experts and former officials fear that leaders such as President Donald Trump may be pursuing the doctrine of "vaccine nationalism." This is the idea that any government whose scientists win this vaccine "race" — as it's often described — might try to hoard the shots for domestic use. Read the full story here.







'I gave this to my dad': COVID-19 survivors grapple with guilt of infecting family Paul Stewart holds a photo of his parents, Dolores and Robert Stewart, outside his home in Winfield, Ill. Joshua Lott / for NBC News Paul Stewart thought he'd caught a bad cold. In the third week of March, he came down with a sore throat, mild fever, cough, chills and body aches. The coronavirus was just starting to spread across Illinois, shuttering schools and workplaces, including the clinic in DuPage County where he worked as a rehabilitation technician. It didn't occur to him that he might have the virus, even after a co-worker tested positive. Paul's symptoms came and went, and on some days he felt well enough to go on a five-mile run. Then his father started coughing. Paul, 55 and twice divorced, lived with his parents in the house where he grew up. He assumed his father, Robert, 86, a tough former professional baseball player, Army veteran and cancer survivor, had picked up his cold. But the bug seemed to take over Robert's body, wrecking his appetite and pummeling his lungs. Read the full story here.






